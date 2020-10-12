What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan and more (October 12-18)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from October 12 to 18:
1Evil Eye
Usha (played by Sarita Choudhury) couldn’t be happier when she learns that her daughter Pallavi has finally found her perfect match. But when Pallavi brings her boyfriend home to introduce him to the family, Usha discovers a terrifying connection between her and this mysterious man. Evil Eye is based on Madhuri Shekar’s audio play of the same name, and is executive produced by actress Priyanka Chopra and Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions.
Out October 13 on Amazon Prime Video.
2Nocturne
Tired of living in the shadows of her more accomplished twin sister, Juliet discovers a mystical journal which once belonged to a brilliant but now deceased classmate. Soon, the notebook takes control of her life and turns Juliet obsessed with claiming the spotlight – including doing whatever it takes to outshine the rest of her peers. Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney stars alongside Madison Iseman and Jacques Colimon in this supernatural thriller from Zu Quirke.
Out October 13 on Amazon Prime Video.
3BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky
Get ready to see K-pop superstars and global sensations BLACKPINK like you’ve never seen before. BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky, directed by Salt Fat Acid Heat’s Caroline Suh, tracks the girl group from their trainee days, with never-before-seen footage of their history-making rise to the top. The documentary will also feature exclusive interviews with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, as well as a look at their lives when the cameras are off.
Out October 14 on Netflix.
4The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Acclaimed screenwriter Aaron Sorkin makes his return with The Trial Of The Chicago 7, which tells the harrowing true story of seven anti-Vietnam War protesters who were charged with conspiracy and their battle against the courts. The film, which is Sorkin’s second outing as director, features an all-star cast, including Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton and more.
Out October 16 on Netflix.
5Brave New World
The dystopian city of New London comes to life in this live-action television adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s 1932 classic novel Brave New World. Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) and Harry Lloyd (Game Of Thrones) star as citizens who know of nothing but the rigid society of New London, and become embroiled in a violent rebellion when they venture to the Savage Lands.
Out October 16 on Stan.