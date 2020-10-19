What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan and more (October 19-25)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from October 19 to 25:
1Seduced: Inside The NXIVM Cult
Hollywood actress Catherine Oxenberg, who is also a descendant of European royalty, and her daughter India Oxenberg tell their harrowing story and experience with the modern-day sex-slave cult NXIVM. The series chronicles India’s seduction, indoctrination and eventual escape from the cult, as well as her later role as a “co-conspirator” in assisting the US government to bring down NXIVM’s leader Keith Ranier.
Out now on Stan.
2Rebecca
Daphne du Maurier’s classic 1938 Gothic novel Rebecca comes back to life in this new film adaptation, written by Kick-Ass’ Jane Goldman and directed by Free Fire’s Ben Wheatley. It centres around a woman (played by Lily James) who tries to leave the shadow of her husband’s first wife while living at his grand family estate. Rebecca was first adapted for the big screen in 1940 by Alfred Hitchcock. The latest edition also stars Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas.
Out October 21 on Netflix.
3Over The Moon
A young girl, obsessed with the Chinese moon goddess Chang’e, uses her passion for science to create a functional rocket ship in order to prove the goddess’ existence. She flies off into space, embarking on a fantastical quest in a wondrous land filled with whimsical creatures.
Over The Moon stars voice cast that features a slew of well-known actors of Asian descent, including Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), comedian Margret Cho, Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) and John Cho (the Harold & Kumar series).
Out October 23 on Netflix.
4On The Rocks
Bill Murray and Rashida Jones star in Sofia Coppola’s first feature film since 2017’s The Beguiled. Murray and Jones play Felix and Laura, a father and daughter duo who go on a larger-than-life adventure through New York City to tail her suspicious husband (Marlon Wayans). As the pair journey through the city at night, they start to rekindle their oft-strained relationship.
Out October 23 on Apple TV+.
5The Queen’s Gambit
Based on Walter Tevis’s 1983 novel of the same name, The Queen’s Gambit tells the story of an orphan chess prodigy Beth Harmon (played by The New Mutants’ Anya Taylor-Joy). The mini-series captures Harmon’s life, her struggle with addiction and her fight to the top of the male-dominated world of competitive chess over six episodes. The series is directed and written by Scott Frank, who last worked on the 2017 Oscar-nominated film Logan.
Out October 23 on Netflix.