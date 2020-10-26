What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan and more (October 26-November 1)

On the outside, Grace and Jonathan are an ideal couple: Successful and devoted to one another, the pair have a son who attends an elite private school. But when an unexpected disaster wrecks their perfect lives, Grace soon discovers there’s maybe more to her husband than meets the eye.

In order to protect herself and her son, Grace must do everything to uncover the truth behind the horrific events. Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star in this new HBO mini-series directed by The Night Manager’s Susanne Bier.

Out now on Foxtel.