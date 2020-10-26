What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan and more (October 26-November 1)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from October 26 to November 1:
1The Undoing
On the outside, Grace and Jonathan are an ideal couple: Successful and devoted to one another, the pair have a son who attends an elite private school. But when an unexpected disaster wrecks their perfect lives, Grace soon discovers there’s maybe more to her husband than meets the eye.
In order to protect herself and her son, Grace must do everything to uncover the truth behind the horrific events. Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star in this new HBO mini-series directed by The Night Manager’s Susanne Bier.
Out now on Foxtel.
2The Craft: Legacy
A sequel to the 1996 occult classic, this modern-day take on The Craft tells the familiar tale of four aspiring teen witches who form a coven to practice spells on those who bother them. The Blumhouse reboot stars newcomers Cailee Spaney (Bad Times At The El Royale) and Gideon Adlon (The Society), alongside Michelle Monaghan and The X-Files’ David Duchovny.
Out October 28 on Amazon Prime Video.
3His House
When a young refugee couple (played by Sope Dirisu and Wunmi Mosaku) from South Sudan are granted asylum in a small English town, they’re relieved to finally start anew. But once they move into their new home, the couple uncover that something much more sinister awaits them. His House marks British filmmaker Remi Weekes’ feature directorial debut.
Out October 30 on Netflix.
4The Mandalorian Season 2
After a gripping first season focused mostly on the adventures of the lone gunfighter Din Djarin and the mysterious yet loveable Baby Yoda, the new instalment of The Mandalorian is set to further explore the vast Star Wars universe. The second season will see the return of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his legendary Darksaber, laying the groundwork for future seasons. Other actors expected to return include Gina Carano, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte.
Out October 30 on Disney+.
5Condor Season 2
Based on James Grady’s novel Six Days Of The Condor, the new season of this espionage thriller continues to follow the life of Joe Turner, a CIA analyst who is now on the run after discovering a dark secret that killed his entire office. Forced to go into hiding in Europe, Joe teams up with a Russian agent to find out who’s behind the threat, and stop them before they kill others. Max Irons reprises his role alongside returning cast members Kristen Hager and Bob Balaban.
Out October 31 on Stan.