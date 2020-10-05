What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan and more (October 5-11)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from October 5 to 11:
1Black Box
Directed by Osei-Kuffour Jr., this suspenseful thriller follows a widower (played by Mamoudou Athie) who loses his memory in a car accident that also killed his wife. In order to get his life back on track, he undergoes a harrowing treatment that does more than jog his memories.
Black Box kicks off Welcome To The Blumhouse, a film showcase collaboration between Blumhouse Television and Amazon Prime Video. It is one of the eight thrillers from the production company that will premiere on the programme throughout this month.
Out October 6 on Amazon Prime Video.
2Hubie Halloween
Every year, Hubie Dubois (played by Adam Sandler) spends Halloween ensuring that his hometown of Salem can celebrate the spooky holiday safely. But despite his devotion to his fellow townspeople, he’s mocked by kids and adults alike. This year, though, people have started to disappear and Hubie might be the only one who can save the night. Hubie Halloween also stars Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson and more.
Out October 7 on Netflix.
3The Haunting Of Bly Manor
Loosely based on the 1989 novella The Turn Of The Screw, this nine-episode horror series chronicles the supernatural experiences of a young governess after moving to the Bly manor to take care of two young orphans. The Haunting Of Bly Manor is the successor to 2018’s The Haunting Of Hill House and features the same creative team, including creator Mike Flanagan, although the shows are not narratively connected.
Out October 9 on Netflix.
4Ghostwriter Season 2
The second instalment of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning series marks the return of your favourite mystery-solving kids for another round of magical fun and adventure. This time, they bring to life the famous Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson to help them solve a new case in their neighbourhood. Ghostwriter is a modern-day reboot of the beloved ’90s television series of the same name which ended its run in 1995.
Out October 9 on Apple TV+.
5The Spanish Princess: Part Two
Picking up where the series last left off, the second and final part of The Spanish Princess follows Catherine of Aragon (played by Charlotte Hope) as she struggles between her duties as a wife and a ruler. As King Henry VIII (Ruairi O’Connor) leads England in a war against France, Catherine must stay behind to defend their kingdom and prove she’s the queen they deserve.
Out October 11 on Stan.