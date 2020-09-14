What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan and more (September 14-20)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from September 14 to 20:
1Criminal: UK (Season 2)
Criminal returns for a thrilling second season, featuring star-studded guest appearances from Game Of Throne’s Kit Harington, Sharon Horgan, Sophie Okonedo and Kunal Nayyar. Set entirely within the walls of an interrogation room, the latest instalment of the police drama centres on four different cases that are somehow connected to one another.
Out September 16 on Netflix.
2The Devil All The Time
Desperate to protect his family from the forces of evil that intend on tearing them apart, a young man (played by Tom Holland) from a small rural town must do whatever it takes to get them out alive. Featuring several different timelines that span World War II and the Vietnam War, The Devil All The Time is based on Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 Southern gothic debut novel of the same name. Australia’s very own Eliza Scanlen and Mia Wasikowska star alongside Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan and more.
Out September 16 on Netflix.
3Archer (Season 11)
After three-years of coma-induced adventures in the noir-esque ’40s, outer space and more, Sterling Archer will finally regain consciousness and head back to the real world – but the secret agent is returning to a reality that has moved on without him. Lost and weakened, Archer has to navigate changed relationship dynamics in this new world, while trying to reconnect with long lost friends. This eight-episode season will also be the first without creator and showrunner Adam Reed at the helm.
Out September 17 on FOX8.
4Long Way Up
Follow Ewan McGregor as he embarks on an exhilarating adventure across the Americas with his best friend Charley Boorman. But here’s a twist: they’ll travel on only electric motorcycles.
The show documents the pair’s journey from Argentina to Los Angeles, as they explore the beautiful landscapes of South America and learn about the different cultures of the cities they arrive in. Will they make it to the City Of Angels in one piece?
Out September 18 on Apple TV+.
5PEN15 (Season 2)
Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle return as pre-teen versions of themselves in the new season of this critically acclaimed comedy. Picking up just days after the school dance that ended the first season, the new instalment follows the duo as they head to the eighth grade and inch closer to being teenagers.
Get ready for more awkward hijinks and cringeworthy adventures with the pair, ranging from stressing over their first periods to uncomfortable encounters with boys in the cruel world of middle school.
Out September 19 on Stan.