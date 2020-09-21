What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan and more (September 21-27)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from September 21 to 27:
1Enola Holmes
Just like her brother Sherlock, Enola Holmes has a penchant for sleuthing. When their mother suddenly goes missing on her 16th birthday, the quirky teen detective disguises herself and journeys across 18th century England to find her. But along the way, Enola encounters Lord Tewksbury, a young man who desperately needs her help. Based on the popular young adult book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes stars Millie Bobby Brown as the titular heroine, alongside Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter.
Out September 23 on Netflix.
2Tehran
Tamar Rabinyan is a Mossad agent tasked with a dangerous mission: She must return to her birthplace of Iran to hack into a nuclear reactor and disable the system. But when things don’t go according to plan, Tamar is forced to go into hiding in Tehran where she soon learns more about her roots. The espionage thriller is helmed by Moshe Zonder, who previously wrote for Netflix’s Fauda. Tehran also marks the first non-English streaming content on Apple TV+.
Out September 25 on Apple TV+.
3Deutschland 89
The third and final instalment in the Deutschland television series sees the return of Jonas Nay as the East German spy Martin Rauch. Set during the aftermath of the fall of the Berlin Wall, Rauch and his fellow agents must carry out one last mission while also dealing with the collapse of the German Democratic Republic. Castmates Maria Schrader, Florence Kasumba and Sylvester Groth will also reprise their roles one last time.
Out September 25 on Stan.
4Utopia
Based on the 2013 British drama of the same name, this American adaptation of Utopia follows a group of comic book lovers who discover that the world-threatening conspiracy behind their favourite graphic novel is actually real. They embark on a mission to save the planet, and on the way come face-to-face with the comic’s famed main character, Jessica Hyde (played by American Honey’s Sasha Lane), who eventually joins their ragtag team. Rainn Wilson, John Cusack, Cory Michael Smith and more co-star.
Out September 25 on Amazon Prime Video.
5The Comey Rule
The Newsroom’s Jeff Daniels stars as James Comey in this upcoming mini-series, based on the former FBI director’s bombshell 2018 book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership. The drama chronicles Comey’s final months as the director of the FBI, under the leadership of then-newly elected President Donald Trump (played by Brendan Gleeson), prior to his controversial dismissal from the position.
Out September 27 on Stan.