What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan and more (September 28-October 4)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from September 28 to October 4:
1Misunderstandings Of Miscarriage (MuM)
Australian actress and filmmaker Tahyna MacManus tells her story of pregnancy and miscarriage over four years on this new documentary. MacManus, along with her husband Tristan, embarks on a journey to shed light on the physical, emotional and psychological impacts of miscarriage. The project will also include personal anecdotes from fellow Australian actresses Claire Holt (The Vampire Diaries), Teresa Palmer (A Discovery Of Witches) and more.
Out October 1 on Stan.
2Emily In Paris
From the mind of Darren Star – the creator of iconic shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210, Sex And The City and Younger – comes a new coming-of-age series, Emily In Paris. Lily Collins stars as the titular Emily Cooper, a midwestern girl who moves to France after landing her dream job in an esteemed marketing company. The cast also features Broadway veteran Ashley Park and Grey’s Anatomy’s Kate Walsh.
Out October 2 on Netflix.
3Vampires vs. The Bronx
When a bunch of deadly vampires arrive in the Bronx and threaten to destroy the New York City borough, a group of misfit teens band together to save their neighbourhood from the hands of evil. Vampires vs. The Bronx is a new horror-comedy flick written and directed by Saturday Night Live editor and segment director Osmany ‘Oz’ Rodriguez. It stars Sarah Gadon, Chris Redd and Method Man of the Wu-Tang Clan.
Out October 2 on Netflix.
4David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
For decades, the legendary English broadcaster and historian has shared the natural wonders of the Earth through groundbreaking documentaries. But his latest eye-opener titled A Life On Our Planet captures the devastating and alarming effects of climate change he has witnessed over the course of his career. In his most important doc to date, Attenborough shares his vision for a better future and how we can help Mother Nature before it’s too late.
Out October 4 on Netflix.
5The Good Lord Bird
In the 1850s, newly freed teenager Onion (played by Joshua Caleb Johnson) joins a motley crew of freedom fighters, led by Abolitionist John Brown (played by Ethan Hawke), in an effort to end slavery in the United States. Co-created and executive produced by Hawke and novelist Mark Richard, The Good Lord Bird is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by National Book Award winner James McBride.
Out October 4 on Stan.