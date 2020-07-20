What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan and more (July 20-26)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from July 20 to 26:
1How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2)
After setting up one of the largest drug-dealing websites, best friends and partners in crime Moritz, Lenny and Dan agree to finally give up their business – well, almost. Before they shut down the site for good the trio recruit a new friend, a genius hacker named Kira, to help them get through one last operation, which lands the boys in hot water instead of a pool of cash.
Out July 21 on Netflix.
2Room 104 (Season 4)
Jay and Mark Duplass’ anthology series concludes with its fourth season, featuring even more weird and wild stories from the titular motel room. By now you already know the drill: each episode centres on a new guest who shares bizarre and quirky anecdotes. The season finale will feature 12 episodes and appearances from Jillian Bell, Dave Bautista, Melissa Fumero, Hari Nef, Erinn Hayes, Linda Lavin and more. The fourth season will also feature Mark Duplass’ debut in front of the camera.
Out July 24 on HBO/Foxtel.
3The Kissing Booth 2
Long-distance relationships suck, but Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi) are confident they’ve got what it takes to make it work. After spending a romantic summer together, the couple must now go their separate ways: Elle returns to high school for senior year while Noah begins a new semester at Harvard. As they both start a new chapter without each other, Elle learns to cope with her new lifestyle by making college plans and befriending the school’s latest heartthrob.
Out July 24 on Netflix.
4Search Party (Season 3)
After a nearly three-year absence, this wickedly funny black comedy is back with 10 new episodes. Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, Meredith Hagner and John Early all return as the group of self-absorbed and privileged friends embroiled in the trial of the century after being charged with the murder of a private detective. The first two seasons of the series, which originally aired on SBS, will also be available to stream at the same time as Season 3’s release.
Out July 24 on Stan.
5Good Girls (Season 3)
The girls are up to no good again. The latest instalment of Good Girls, which follows a trio of housewives, picks up right after the events of the second season. Beth tells Ruby and Annie she’s killed the crime boss Rio and that they’re finally free from his evil clutches. But their celebration is cut short when a bigger and much more dangerous threat comes knocking on their doors.
Out July 26 on Netflix.