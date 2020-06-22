What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan, Foxtel and more (June 22-28)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from June 22 to 28:
1Perry Mason
Emmy-winning actor Matthew Rhys stars as the titular character in HBO’s reboot of the ’50s legal drama, Perry Mason. Billed as an “origin story”, the eight-episode mini-series follows Mason, a criminal defense lawyer who is hired to solve a slew of mysterious kidnappings and killings in 1930s Los Angeles. However, Mason unearths more than what he expects as he dives into Hollywood’s seedy underbelly and navigates the corruption that lies within the industry.
Out now on Fox Showcase
2What We Do In The Shadows (Season 2)
Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s vampire comedy returns for a bloody second instalment of ridiculousness and mayhem. Set on Staten Island, the story continues to chronicle the lives of a group of ancient vampires as they navigate the modern world. Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillen and Mark Proksch return to reprise their roles in the highly anticipated second season.
Out June 25 on Fox Showcase
3Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of The Fire Saga
Eurovision was cancelled this year, but Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams have come to the rescue. They star as Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, a pair of aspiring singers from a small Icelandic town who are given the chance to represent their country at the annual Eurovision contest. David Dobnik (Wedding Crashers, Fred Klaus) directs, so expect a silly, romping caricature of the beloved singing competition in the same vein as Blades Of Glory.
Out June 26 on Netflix
4Dark (Season 3)
The German sci-fi thriller Dark is back for its third and final chapter, and will attempt to tie up all loose ends with a massive bow. After the original Jonas met alternate Martha at the end of season two, the pair now have to team up against Adam and stop the apocalypse before it destroys the town of Winden.
Out June 27 on Netflix
5Black Monday (Season 2)
After a two-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Black Monday’s second season returns with its final four episodes. As the gang reunite at an ’80s Halloween party, expect unexpected partnerships, back-alley deals, close run-ins with the FBI and a whole lot of thrilling encounters. Don Cheadle, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer and Andrew Rannells return as the main cast.
Out June 28 on Stan