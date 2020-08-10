What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan and more (August 10-16)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from August 10 to 16:
1Burning
Lee Chang-Dong’s 2018 South Korean mystery-thriller, starring The Walking Dead’s Steven Yeun, is based on a short story by Haruki Murakami. It follows a part-time deliveryman and aspiring writer (played by Yoo Ah-In) who one day reunites with his childhood friend Hae-Mi (Jeon Jong-Seo). She later introduces him to her rich and handsome partner Ben (Yeun), who’s got a rather unusual hobby.
Out now on SBS On Demand.
2Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
Rob Schneider holds nothing back on his first-ever Netflix show. The veteran actor, director and stand-up comedian gets up close and personal, sharing hilarious anecdotes of potty training his daughters to discussing his sex life. But the funnyman won’t just be cracking jokes for an hour – Schneider will be joined by his daughter, pop singer-songwriter Elle King, for a special duet.
Out August 11 on Netflix.
3Michelle Obama: Life After The White House
Here’s a new documentary chronicling Michelle Obama’s time during and after the White House. It looks back at the former First Lady’s impact on the African-American community, as well as her campaigns on social issues such as poverty, healthy living, and education. The docu also follows Mrs. Obama’s process of writing her best-selling memoir, Becoming.
Out August 11 on Stan.
4Dirty John (Season 2)
Betty Broderick has got it all: charm, looks, and to top it all off, a wonderful husband. One day, her perfect life comes crashing down when she discovers that her husband is having an affair with his assistant and plans to divorce her. Unable to accept reality, Betty does whatever it takes to restore their marriage, even if it means getting blood on her hands. Amanda Peet and Christian Slater star in the second season of this true crime series.
Out August 14 on Netflix.
5Project Power
Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin’s debut feature film is a gritty superhero flick centred around a mysterious pill that grants users a random superpower for five minutes. But when the drugs cause the crime levels to rise, a cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams up with a former soldier (Jaime Foxx) and a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) to track down the sinister forces behind the pills.
Out August 14 on Netflix.