What to watch this week on Netflix, Stan and more (September 7-13)

With hundreds of shows available across on-demand streaming services, it’s easy for your favourites to get lost in the shuffle. To help you keep track of all the new releases arriving this week, here’s a list of the five upcoming shows and movies to cast your eyes on.
Take a look at what to watch this week from September 7 to 13:
1Power Book II: Ghost
Michael Rainey Jr. reprises his role as Tariq St. Patrick in this spin-off to the long-running crime series, Power. The sequel picks up shortly after the events of Power, and follows St. Patrick as he tries to leave behind his late father’s tainted legacy while juggling university and working to get his mother Tasha (played by Naturi Naughton) out of jail. However, St. Patrick soon turns to the familiar drug game to keep his life from falling apart, entangling with iron-fisted businesswoman Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige).
Out now on Stan.
2A.P. Bio (Season 3)
School is back in session with everyone’s favourite Biology teacher, Jack Griffin (played by Glenn Howerton). The disgraced former Harvard philosophy scholar, who was forced to return to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio after losing out on his dream job, is back with another season of hijinks with his classroom full of native honour roll students. Joining Griffin on his zany adventures are his fellow cast of wacky high school teachers, which includes Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn and Jean Villepique.
Out now on Stan.
3The Boys (Season 2)
Billy Butcher and the boys are back – and they’re ready to take down the psychotic Homelander and the Vought International for good. But things get a little more tricky when a new superhero arrives and gets in their way. Joining The Sevens is Stormfront, a powerful being with electrokinesis abilities who wants to recruit her own army of supers to destroy the gang and take Homelander’s throne. Karl Urban, Anthony Starr, Jack Quiad and more return for the sophomore season.
Out now on Amazon Prime Video.
4Cuties
French filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré’s directorial debut centres on a group of tween girls who aspire to become professional dancers. Called the Cuties, the all-girl dance group is led by the rebellious Angelica, who ropes in her neighbour Amy, a Senegalese immigrant raised in a conservative household. Together they discover the ups and downs of early adolescence, the freedom of expression and what it means to be a woman.
Out September 9 on Netflix.
5The Babysitter: Killer Queen
Judah Lewis, Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell and Andrew Bachelor and others will return for the sequel to McG’s 2017 comedy horror The Babysitter. Two years after defeating his babysitter Bee, who tried to kill him with the help of members from her satanic cult, Cole thinks the past is finally behind him.
Ready to live a normal life again, Cole decides to go to a party by the lake and make a move on his best friend and longtime crush Melanie. However, their fun night takes a left turn when the people whom he thought were dead return to haunt him.
Out September 10 on Netflix.