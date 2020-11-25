Bluesfest 2021 will have no international acts, festival confirms

The organisers of Byron Bay Bluesfest have confirmed that previously announced international acts will no longer appear at the festival’s 2021 iteration.

Instead, Bluesfest 2021 will feature an all-Australian lineup for the first time in the festival’s history.

While Bluesfest had previously shared a lineup announcement which saw international acts removed, today (November 25) was the first time the change was made official.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Bluesfest officially announces it will be an ALL-AUSSIE event in 2021! With our last three All-Aussie Artist announcements, your response and support has already been incredible. Thank you! 💙 For the full line up and more, head over to 👉 https://t.co/r1HzguVeUz pic.twitter.com/4ANr8fmqUE — Bluesfest Byron Bay (@BluesfestByron) November 25, 2020

Bluesfest had not locked in any global artists since its first lineup announcement in July. In that announcement, the festival confirmed that Patti Smith, Bon Iver, Kool & The Gang and more would play at Bluesfest 2021.

Upon naming these international acts, Bluesfest advised that the lineup was subject to change pending the global status of the coronavirus pandemic.

Consequently, Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana, Ocean Alley, The Teskey Brothers and more will lead an all-local lineup at next year’s event.

In today’s post, Bluesfest organisers reported that the festival had already sold 70% of available tickets.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted the cancellation of Bluesfest’s 2020 edition, which had been scheduled for April this year. It was the first time Bluesfest had been cancelled in its 30-year history.

The original lineup had been set to feature performances from Crowded House, Alanis Morissette, Dave Matthews Band and Patti Smith.

The upcoming Byron Bay Bluesfest will take place from April 1-5, 2021 at Tyagarah Tea Farm, Byron Bay.