Long-running blues and roots festival Bluesfest is set to return to Byron Bay later this year for another extensive Easter weekend party. Keep an eye on this page for all the latest details and updates on Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020.

What’s the latest news?

John Prine cancels his Bluesfest 2020 appearance.

Alanis Morissette adds a Perth stop to her previously announced ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Bluesfest sideshows.

Byron Bay Bluesfest announces 12 acts for its ‘Discovery Artists’ lineup, including Dami Im, Emily Wurramara, Harts and more.

When and where does Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020 take place?

Byron Bay Bluesfest is a five-day festival that takes place over the long Easter weekend holiday. It kicks off on Thursday, April 9 and wraps up on Monday, April 13.

The festival will be staged at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm, which is just 11km north of Byron Bay in New South Wales. Bluesfest has been held at that location for 10 years now, and considers Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm its permanent home.

Who’s on the lineup for Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020?

The lineup for Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020 varies per day. Headliners for the festival include American outfit Dave Matthews Band, influential homegrown rockers Crowded House, guitarist George Benson, and Patti Smith And Her Band, who also headlined Bluesfest 2017.

Grammy-winning country music veteran John Prine has pulled out of Bluesfest 2020. On February 20, the festival announced in a statement that the singer-songwriter canceled his appearance “following the advice of his doctors regarding an existing hip injury”.

On February 12, Bluesfest announced its 12-act ‘Discovery Artists’ lineup. It includes X Factor Australia Season Five winner Dami Im, former Australian Idol contestant Roshani and Indian-Australian singer Harts, who will perform a full set of Jimi Hendrix classics. Other performers include Micki Free, Here Come The Mummies, Morgane Ji, Emily Wurramara, Dirty Honey, My Baby, Hussy Hicks, LamBros. and The Regime.

Bob Marley’s backing band The Wailers joined the Bluesfest lineup on February 6, on what would’ve been the reggae icon’s 75th birthday. They will perform songs from the seminal reggae album ‘Legend’ as well as other Marley classics.

On January 21, Alanis Morissette and Tori Kelly were added to Bluesfest’s already stacked lineup. Morissette is set to perform her classic album ‘Jagged Little Pill’ in full, in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

The lineup, in alphabetical order, is:

Alanis Morisette

Allen Stone

Amadou And Mariam

Ani DiFranco

Ash Grunwald

Brandi Carlile

Buffy Sainte-Marie

Chain

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles

Crowded House

Dami Im

Dave Matthews Band

Dirty Honey

Dweezil

Emily Wurramara

Eagles Of Death Metal

Erja Lyytinen

Frank Turner

George Benson

Greensky Bluegrass

Guy Sebastian

Harts (plays Hendrix)

Here Comes The Mummies

Hussy Hicks

Kool & The Gang

Jimmy Vaughan

Joachim Cooder

John Butler

John Mayall

John Prine – CANCELLED

LamBros.

Larkin Poe

Lenny Kravitz

LP

Micki Free

Morcheeba

Morgane Ji

My Baby

Patti Smith And Her Band

Roshani

Steve ‘N’ Seagulls

Tal Wilkenfeld

The Allman Betts Band

The Cat Empire

The Gipsy Kings

The Marcus King Band

The Regime

The Waifs

The Wailers

The War And Treaty

The Waterboys

Tori Kelly

Troy Cassar-Daley

Walter Trout

Xavier Rudd

Yola

Zucchero

To see the lineup by day, head to the official Bluesfest website.

What are the set times for Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020?

Byron Bay Bluesfest usually releases its set times in mid-March. Keep an eye on this page and check back closer to the date.

Who’s playing Bluesfest sideshows this year?

A slew of Bluesfest 2020 artists have announced sideshows and Aussie tours around the festival.

On February 10, The Wailers announced a run of Australia shows for April which will follow their appearance at Bluesfest. The reggae group are set to play five shows on the east coast from April 13 to 18, including concerts in the major cities of Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Alanis Morissette is set to perform her classic ‘Jagged Little Pill’ – which turns 25 this year – at sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne following her Bluesfest appearance on April 10. On February 18, the tour was expanded to include a new stop at Perth’s RAC Arena as well as an additional show in Melbourne.

Patti Smith will appear at the Sydney Writers’ Festival 2020 prior to Bluesfest 2020, for a special one-off event in conversation with Paul Kelly. She also has a six-date Australia tour planned for after the festival. The tour includes two shows at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, one at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre and three at The Forum in Melbourne, of which two are sold out.

American singer-songwriter LP – aka Laura Pergolizzi – will play two solo shows in Sydney and Melbourne on April 11 and 13, respectively. Prior to her sideshows, LP will appear on the Thursday and Friday (April 9 and 10) lineups of Bluesfest.

Tori Kelly is set to headline two solo concerts around her April 12 and 13 appearances at Bluesfest 2020, as part of her Inspired By True Events Tour. The sideshows will be held in Sydney and Melbourne on April 10 and 15, respectively.

Is there an age limit for Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020?

There is no age limit for Bluesfest. The festival is a family-friendly all-ages event with special kids’ zones and activities. Children from the ages of 6 to 14 will require a ticket and must be accompanied by a responsible paying adult. Entry for kids under the age of 6 is complimentary with a paying adult.

How do I get tickets for Bluesfest? How much do tickets cost?

Tickets for Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020 are available now via Moshtix. Prices for tickets vary based on which days, the number of days as well as age.

Single-day tickets for Bluesfest 2020 range from $165.16 to $205.94. 18+ VIP upgrades are an additional $124.38 for all single-day tickets.

Three-day ticket packages are available for Thursday/Friday/Saturday, Friday/Saturday/Sunday and Saturday/Sunday/Monday configurations. They range from $440.42 to $460.81, with the 18+ VIP upgrade available at $306.87 for all three packages.

For punters who are looking to stay throughout Bluesfest’s entire run, tickets for all five days are available at $639.23, with the 18+ VIP upgrade coming in at an additional $408.82.

Cheaper tickets are available for those 17 and under for all single-day, three-day and five-day packages.

Buy tickets for Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020 here.