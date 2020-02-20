John Prine cancels 2020 Bluesfest appearance

Beloved country music veteran John Prine will sadly no longer be performing at the 2020 Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Included in the first announcement alongside Dave Matthews Band and Crowded House, the 73-year-old was set to return to Australia for his second tour of the country in as many years.

A prolonged hip injury, however, has meant that Prine is unable to undertake the extensive travel from the USA to Australia this coming April.

Advertisement

A statement from Bluesfest said that the announcement of Prine’s cancellation came with “great regret and disappointment”.

“As always, John is appreciative of his loyal fans and friends all over the world”, they said.

“[He] looks forward to returning to Australia at a future date. We sincerely apologise to fans affected by this cancellation, and wish John a speedy recovery.”

Watch John Prine’s video for ‘Summer’s End’ below:

In 2019, Prine toured Australia for the first time since 1993. ‘The Tree Of Forgiveness’ tour included sold-out shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Advertisement

The 2020 edition of Bluesfest will continue as planned over the Easter long weekend, with a fresh batch of artists recently added to the bill including Bob Marley’s The Wailers, The Regime and Micki Free. Promoter Peter Noble has promised “more to come”.