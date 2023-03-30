Dark Mofo 2023 line-up: Thundercat, Ethel Cain, Deafheaven and more

Dark Mofo organisers have revealed the line-up for the Tasmanian festival’s 2023 edition, which will run from June 8 to 22 this year.

Marking the midwinter festival’s 10th iteration, this year’s Dark Mofo program features international acts including Thundercat, Ethel Cain, Sleaford Mods, Trentemøller, HEALTH, Sonic Youth‘s Lee Ranaldo, Laurel Halo, King Woman, Drab Majesty, Eartheater, Witch and Molchat Doma.

Black Flag – which currently includes founding guitarist Greg Ginn along with musician and skateboarder Mike Vallely on vocals – will also perform as part of the festival, as will American metal band Deafheaven.

The latter will exclusively perform second album ‘Sunbather’ in full, to commemorate a decade since it was released. The band were scheduled to perform at Dark Mofo’s 2022 edition, but were forced to cancel after a member of their team tested positive to COVID-19 prior to boarding their flight.

Australian acts performing as part of Dark Mofo’s 2023 edition, meanwhile, include RVG, Zheani, Tasman Keith, CORIN, GLVES, Bitumen, Drowning Horse, Extortion and more. The festival’s opening night event, The Gathering, will feature a line-up of First Nations artists that features – in addition to Keith – BARKAA, dameeeela, DENNI, MARLON X RULLA and more.

“We’re excited to announce our tenth Dark Mofo lineup today,” Creative Director Leigh Carmichael – for whom this year’s edition marks his final year at the festival’s helm – said in a statement. “The last few years have been challenging, and heavily impacted by Covid, so to finally be in a position to again release a full two-week festival program feels overwhelming.

“The tenth edition will include the return of Dark Park, a large-scale art program, eight nights of Winter Feast and a massive music program. Night Mass will be expanded to five nights and will be Dark Mofo’s wildest party in our ten year history. While visitors can expect old favourites, we also have a few new surprises to unfurl.

“This year’s festival will be a reflection of the past decade, and while much has changed, our desire to celebrate the longest nights and embrace winter in Tasmania hasn’t wavered. We can’t wait to light the fires again this June.”

See the full Dark Mofo 2023 program via the festival’s website here. General tickets will go on sale next Wednesday (April 5) at 2pm AEST.