Two years since it touched down in Australia, Download Festival has gone from strength to strength. Last year, it expanded beyond Melbourne to Sydney, and this year it’s snagged one of the most anticipated festival reunions of 2020: rock heroes My Chemical Romance.

What’s the latest news?

Download added Australian acts Dead Letter Circus, Hellions and Orpheus Omega to the lineup.

Download Australia 2020 announced sideshows with Deftones, Jimmy Eat World, Ministry and more.

Which cities and venues will Download be staged in this year?

Download Festival made its Aussie debut in Melbourne in 2018, and expanded to include a Sydney stop last year. And in 2020, Download will return to both cities.

As for venues, Download will take place at Melbourne Showgrounds, leaving the Flemington Racecourse, its Melbourne home of two years. In Sydney, it will return to Parramatta Park.

When does Download Australia 2020 take place?

Download Festival comes to Melbourne on Friday, March 20 and Sydney on Saturday, March 21.

Who’s on the lineup for Download Australia 2020?

Download has managed to nab perhaps the festival booking of the year in headliners My Chemical Romance, who reunited late last year after a six-year split. Come March, Gerard and Mikey Way, Frank Iero, Ray Toro and Jarrod Alexander will bring the black parade back to Melbourne and Sydney, their only Australian shows this year.

Also playing their only Aussie shows at Download are Clutch, Alestorm and Lacuna Coil. Other notable acts on the lineup are Deftones, Jimmy Eat World, Ministry, In Flames, Testament, Carcass, Hands Like Houses and In Hearts Wake.

Also on the bill are The Hu, Baroness, Ne Obliviscaris, Bodyjar, New Years Day, Clowns, Venom Prison, Skynd, Thornhill, Disentomb, Stand Atlantic, Plini, Redhook and Dregg.

On January 22, Download announced the addition of three Aussie acts to the bill: Brisbane alternative rock act Dead Letter Circus, Sydney outfit Hellions and Melbourne melodic death metal group Orpheus Omega.

Get all the Download 2020 acts at a glance with the latest festival poster here:

What are the set times for Download Australia 2020?

Stages and set times are not out yet for Download Australia 2020, though going by previous years, they should be announced late February, so keep a look out.

Who’s playing Download sideshows this year?

If you won’t be in Melbourne or Sydney for Download, don’t fret: A few festival acts will be heading to Brisbane and Adelaide for official sideshows.

Deftones and Baroness will join forces at Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on Wednesday, March 18. The Monday after, the powerful double-bill will play Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre. Snag your tickets for the Brisbane show and the Adelaide show at $99.90 via Ticketmaster.

Jimmy Eat World will play The Tivoli in Brisbane on Thursday, March 19, the day before their Melbourne stop. Tickets are available at $87.95 via Ticketmaster.

Ministry will also swing by The Tiv in Brissy on Tuesday, March 24 with special guests Darkcell. Find tickets at $89.90 via Ticketmaster.

Also playing Brisbane are Bay Area lifers Testament, who will play The Triffid on Sunday, March 22. Find tickets at $69.90 via Oztix.

In Flames will add two headline dates to their Aussie jaunt: March 18 at the HQ in Adelaide, and March 23 at the Triffid in Brisbane with Baroness. Find tickets for the Adelaide show via Moshtix, and tickets for the Brisbane gig via Oztix. Both cost $79.90.

Finally, Mongolian rock band The Hu will head to The Gov in Adelaide on Monday, March 16 and The Tivoli in Brisbane on Tuesday, March 17. Experience their spine-chilling blend of heavy metal and Mongolian throat singing by getting your tickets to the Adelaide show and Brissy concert for $79.90 via Oztix and Ticketmaster, respectively.

Is there an age limit for Download Australia?

Download Australia is an 18+ event in both Sydney and Melbourne. Sorry, kids!

How do I get tickets for Download? How much do tickets cost?

Tickets for Download are available online now. General admission tickets can be purchased, as well as VIP (or in Download’s case, RIP) tickets. You can also get a ticket bundle for both Download stops in Sydney and Melbourne. Collector tickets, which feature 3D graphics and can only be bought online, have sold out.

General admission tickets for Download in both Sydney and Melbourne cost $189 before fees. VIP/RIP tickets cost $349 before fees. The ticket bundle for both festival stops costs $360 before fees. Find ticketing links below:

Sydney: Buy tickets for Download Festival 2020 in Sydney here.

Melbourne: Buy tickets for Download Festival 2020 in Melbourne here.

Both: Buy a ticket bundle for both Download Festival 2020 in Sydney and Melbourne here.