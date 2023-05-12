Glastonbury announces ‘Woodsies’ line-up, formerly the John Peel Stage

Organisers for Glastonbury 2023 have today shared details on the new ‘Woodsies’ area. Check out which artists are set to perform there below.

Details on the new space were shared earlier today (May 12), and it is described by organisers as being a sprawling new area which combines the Woodsies Main Stage — formerly known as the John Peel Stage — with the wooded area next to it.

Artists set to appear in the new area include Rina Sawayama, Måneskin, Warpaint, Christine & The Queens. Numerous events will also be set up in the surrounding areas, providing an alternative place to visit when the main stages close.

“A stone’s throw from Silver Hayes and San Remo, just north of the river and next to the Pyramid field, the Woodsies area combines Woodsies Main Stage with bars, cafes, décor, campfire, installations, and The Woods’ aerial walkways in the trees,” reads an update shared on Instagram. “[It is] a new, verdant alternative to hang out throughout the day and after the main stages close.”

Named after the Worthy Farm fields which it occupies, the new space also seeks to “maintain the magic” previously seen in the natural space. Over 1000 new trees have been planted in the area to achieve this, and there are plans to recreate a 300-year-old oak tree, to remind guests of their “connection with nature” and “the wild spirit” of the location.

The full list of artists set to appear at the newly-renamed stage was announced on the festival’s Instagram page today. Check out the line-up and official poster in the update below.

Woodsies – Glastonbury's vibrant & verdant new area in the NW Corner. For visceral live music, convivial campfires and enchanting treetop escapes. pic.twitter.com/SfOTeOiqMw — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) May 12, 2023

Earlier this year it was announced that the stage would be renamed as the Woodsies stage in time for the 2023 instalment of the festival.

Formerly known as the New Bands Tent, the venue was first rebranded in 2004 as a tribute to late Radio 1 DJ and Glastonbury friend John Peel following his death that year. Notable sets on the stage included The Killers, Calvin Harris, Florence + The Machine and The xx.

Back in March, however, Emily Eavis revealed in an interview that it would be renamed from 2023 onwards.

Glastonbury faced pressure to rename the stage in 2022 when some fans highlighted how Peel married a 15-year-old girl when he was 25. The marriage took place in Texas in 1965 and was legal at the time. A petition to rename the stage was launched that same year, although Eavis denied that the controversy surrounding Peel played a role in the decision.

This year’s edition of the festival will take place between Wednesday June 21 and Sunday June 25. Headliners include Sir Elton John, Arctic Monkeys, Guns ‘N’ Roses and Lana Del Rey.

Other confirmed acts include Lil Nas X, Wizkid, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.