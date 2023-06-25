Watch Dave join Central Cee on stage at Glastonbury 2023

Dave joined fellow rapper Central Cee onstage at Glastonbury Festival 2023 during the rapper’s set yesterday (June 24).

During Central Cee’s set at The Other Stage on day four of Glastonbury, he brought out Dave to perform their hit collab ‘Sprinter’ together. The track was the penultimate song on Central Cee’s setlist, parked in between ‘Day In The Life’ and set closer ‘Doja’.

Watch the moment below.

Elsewhere in his set, Central Cee performed hits like ‘Khabib’, ‘Let Go’, ‘One Up’ and ‘Obsessed With You’ among others.

Check out Central Cee’s full Glastonbury 2023 setlist below.

‘Khabib’ ‘Loaded’ ‘Little Bit Of This’ ‘Retail Therapy’ ‘6 For 6’ ‘Commitment Issues’ ‘Overseas’ ‘Let Go’ ‘One Up’ ‘LA Lakers Freestyle’ ‘Obsessed With You’ ‘Sprinter’ with Dave ‘Doja’

‘Sprinter’, which released earlier this month (June 2), marked the first time the two London rappers have collaborated on a track. Shortly after the track was released, it broke the Spotify UK record for the most-streamed song in a single day this year. By June 8, it was reported that the track had amassed more than 20 million streams in just under five days. The track also broke the record for the most streamed hip-hop song in the UK in a single day in Spotify history.

Other prolific moments from Day 4 of Glastonbury saw Lana Del Rey returning to the festival for the first time in a decade, with her set getting cut short after starting late and breaking curfew, with her fans singing an acapella rendition of her track ‘Video Games’. The performance earned Lana Del Rey a three-star review from NME.

Lewis Capaldi put up a fight during his set at the Pyramid Stage, noticeably experiencing issues with his voice several times. “My voice is going big time,” he said mid-set. “It’s really fucking packing in.” He then told fans that he would be taking time off after the set to focus on his mental health: “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break for the next few weeks, you might not see me for the rest of the year. But when I do come back and I do see you I hope you’re up for watching.”

Headliners Guns N’ Roses delivered one of the strongest sets that the rock veterans have given in recent years, though it was unfortunately performed in front of the wrong crowd, garnering lacklustre responses – resulting in another three-star review. However, their set did end on a high, with none other than Dave Grohl joining them to close out the set with ‘Paradise City’.

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.