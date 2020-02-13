Festivals

UK grime rapper AJ Tracey returns to Australia for national tour

Performing four headlining shows around Groovin The Moo 2020

Anna Rose
AJ Tracey
AJ Tracey 2019 CREDIT: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

UK grime artist AJ Tracey has confirmed four Australian headlining shows across late April and early May.

The dates have been announced alongside his appearance at this year’s Groovin The Moo festival. Tracey will kick off his headline tour at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on April 29 before heading to Melbourne’s 170 Russell, Brisbane’s Triffid and Sydney’s Metro Theatre. Find more details below.

Tracey will play Groovin The Moo alongside fellow rappers YBN Cordae and Maxo Kream, both of whom also announced festival sideshows today. Other GTM performers who also unveiled tours around the festival include the newly reunited SupergrassClairo and Dope Lemon.

Advertisement

At last night’s NME Awards, Tracey won the Best British Song award for ‘Ladbroke Grove’, which is his most successful single to date with over 85 million streams on Spotify alone.

Watch the video for ‘Ladbroke Grove’ below:

The tour will mark Tracey’s third time in Australia, following a sold-out run in 2017 and a slew of festival dates across late 2018 and early 2019, which included stops at Beyond The Valley and Field Day.

Tickets to AJ Tracey’s headline tour will be available here from 12pm Wednesday, February 19.

AJ Tracey’s Australian 2020 headline tour dates are:

Advertisement

Perth, Rosemount Hotel (April 29)
Melbourne, 170 Russell (May 1)
Brisbane, The Triffid (7)
Sydney, Metro Theatre (8)

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.