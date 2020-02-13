UK grime rapper AJ Tracey returns to Australia for national tour

UK grime artist AJ Tracey has confirmed four Australian headlining shows across late April and early May.

The dates have been announced alongside his appearance at this year’s Groovin The Moo festival. Tracey will kick off his headline tour at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on April 29 before heading to Melbourne’s 170 Russell, Brisbane’s Triffid and Sydney’s Metro Theatre. Find more details below.

Tracey will play Groovin The Moo alongside fellow rappers YBN Cordae and Maxo Kream, both of whom also announced festival sideshows today. Other GTM performers who also unveiled tours around the festival include the newly reunited Supergrass, Clairo and Dope Lemon.

Advertisement

At last night’s NME Awards, Tracey won the Best British Song award for ‘Ladbroke Grove’, which is his most successful single to date with over 85 million streams on Spotify alone.

Watch the video for ‘Ladbroke Grove’ below:

The tour will mark Tracey’s third time in Australia, following a sold-out run in 2017 and a slew of festival dates across late 2018 and early 2019, which included stops at Beyond The Valley and Field Day.

Tickets to AJ Tracey’s headline tour will be available here from 12pm Wednesday, February 19.

AJ Tracey’s Australian 2020 headline tour dates are:

Advertisement

Perth, Rosemount Hotel (April 29)

Melbourne, 170 Russell (May 1)

Brisbane, The Triffid (7)

Sydney, Metro Theatre (8)