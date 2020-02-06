Groovin The Moo, the beloved regional festival – and Best Australian Festival nominee at the NME Awards 2020 – is back again this year for another rambling, genre-hopping party. Get all the details you’ll need on Groovin The Moo 2020 below, and watch this space for updates as they come in.

What’s the latest news?

General sale for Groovin The Moo tickets commences February 2020.

Angus Stone may have given away Angus & Julia Stone’s spot on the Groovin The Moo 2020 lineup.

In which cities will Groovin The Moo 2020 be staged?

In 2020, Groovin The Moo will return to six locations: Wayville, Canberra, Bunbury, Bendigo, Townsville and Maitland.

If you attended Groovin The Moo last year and loved the venues, you’re in luck – the 2020 edition will be held in the same spaces. Particularly of note is Canberra’s Exhibition Park, which will host GTM for the second time. The festival shifted its Canberra party to Exhibition Park after eight years at the University of Canberra.

Find the full list of venues for Groovin The Moo 2020 below.

Wayville – Adelaide Showground

Canberra – Exhibition Park

Bunbury – Hay Park

Bendigo – Prince of Wales Showground

Townsville – Murray Sports Complex

Maitland – Maitland Showground

When does Groovin The Moo 2020 take place?

Groovin The Moo is a three-weekend festival that takes place between late April and early May 2020. It kicks off Friday, April 24 in Wayville and wraps up Saturday, May 9 in Maitland. Find the full list of Groovin The Moo 2020 dates below.

April 24 – Wayville

April 25 – Canberra

April 26 – Bunbury

May 2 – Bendigo

May 3 – Townsville

May 9 – Maitland

Who’s on the lineup for Groovin The Moo 2020?

The lineup for Groovin The Moo 2020 is not yet available. Going by past years, it’s likely to be announced at the end of January, so stay tuned.

However, Angus & Julia Stone’s spot on the 2020 lineup appears to have been leaked. On January 16, Angus Stone signed off an issue of his Dope Lemon email newsletter with “Thanks again and see you all at Groovin The Moo in April!” See a screenshot here, as saved by Triple J.

In 2019, Groovin The Moo’s lineup was led by pop sensation Billie Eilish, plus other international acts MØ, Flosstradamus, Tokimonsta, Rejjie Snow, Aurora, Sofi Tukker and more. Australian artists on the bill included Hilltop Hoods, Nick Murphy, Crooked Colours, Angie McMahon, Hermitude, Regurgitator, DMA’s, G Flip and many more.

What are the set times for Groovin The Moo 2020?

Groovin The Moo usually reveals set times in early April, just weeks out from the festival. Keep your fingers crossed there aren’t any confounding clashes and check back closer to the date.

Who’s playing Groovin The Moo sideshows?

Groovin The Moo 2020 sideshows will be announced shortly after the festival lineup has been revealed. In previous years, sideshows have been confirmed little over a week after the lineup announcement. So keep an eye out!

Is there an age limit for Groovin The Moo?

Groovin The Moo is an all-ages affair, though if you’re under 16 years of age, the festival encourages to check with your parents before you buy a ticket.

How do I get tickets for Groovin The Moo? How much do tickets cost?

Ticket sales for Groovin The Moo 2020 have not begun just yet, though the festival let slip on Instagram on January 20 that general on-sale begins in February.

Some lucky punters have already snagged their tickets, though, via GTM’s limited Christmas pre-sale, which ran from December 5 to 12. Those were priced at $119.95.

Keep an eye on this space for ticketing links once we have them.

Will there be pill-testing at Groovin The Moo 2020?

It’s unclear if there will be another pill-testing trial carried out at Groovin The Moo 2020, following the one at the 2019 Canberra stop, which was the second trial to take place at the festival.

More than 230 festivalgoers had 170 substances tested at last year’s GTM pill-testing trial. Seven punters possessed pills, thought to be MDMA, that tested positive for the toxic chemical N-Ethylpentylone. All seven disposed of the pills in the amnesty bins provided, which led the Australian National University to pronounce the trial a success in an independent evaluation.

In December 2019, Australian Capital Territory health and youth minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said she would bring the results of the trial to the next health ministers’ meeting, which will take place this year, the Guardian reported in December.

“I hope all states and territories consider these findings seriously,” Stephen-Smith said. “Across the country we have seen too many avoidable deaths at music festivals. It is obvious current processes and policies are not working and more needs to be done.”