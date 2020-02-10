Festivals Groovin The Moo

Groovin The Moo announces massive 2020 lineup

Gang of Youths, Tones and I, Clairo, Bhad Babie and more

David James Young
Groovin The Moo announces 2020 line-up
Gang of Youths, CREDIT: Sergione Infuso/Getty Images

Leading regional music festival Groovin The Moo has released the full lineup of its 2020 edition.

The announcement is headed-up with the return of Gang of Youths, who will play across the country for the first time since Laneway 2019. Later this month, the Sydney rockers will also play a one-off bushfire relief show in Melbourne.

They’re joined by recent NME Awards 2020 winners such as Mallrat and Tones & I, alongside The Cat Empire and The Veronicas. Up-and-coming homegrown acts E^ST, Slowly Slowly and Hayden James round out the lineup.

International acts performing at Groovin The Moo include a reunited Supergrass, teen rapper Bhad Babie, R&B hit-maker Kelis and hip-hop collective the Sugarhill Gang. American singer Clairo, viral country artist Blanco Brown and acclaimed rapper YBN Cordae will also make appearances.

“We’re really looking forward to GTM2020”, said promoter Steve Haplin said in a statement. “There’s something for everyone with this line-up, and we can’t wait to open the gates at each show.”

The festival will take in six remote and regional areas, starting with Wayville in South Australia at the end of April and ending with Maitland in New South Wales at the start of May.

Tickets for Bendigo, Bunbury and Canberra will all go on sale tomorrow morning (February 11) at 8am local time for each area.

Tickets for Maitland, Townsville and Wayville will follow suit on February 12, again at 8am local time.

All tickets are available via Moshtix and the Groovin The Moo website.

Groovin The Moo 2020 Lineup

AJ Tracey
Bhad Bhabie
Blanco Brown
The Cat Empire
Channel Tres
Clairo
Darude
Dope Lemon
E^ST
Gang of Youths
Hayden James
Kelis
Kira Puru
Mallrat
Manu Crooks
Maxo Kream
Ruby Fields
San Cisco
Slowly Slowly
Sugarhill Gang
Supergrass
Tones and I
The Veronicas
WAAX
YBN Cordae

Groovin The Moo 2020 tour dates

Wayville, Adelaide Showground (April 24)
Canberra, Exhibition Park (25)
Bunbury, Hay Park (26)
Bendigo, Prince of Wales Showground (May 2)
Townsville, Murray Sports Complex (3)
Maitland, Maitland Showground (9)

