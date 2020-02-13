Festivals

Maxo Kream confirms three Groovin The Moo sideshows this April

The Texan rapper will perform three shows

Anna Rose
mAXO kREAM AT sxsw 2018
Maxo Kream CREDIT: Dave Pedley/Getty Images for SXSW 2018

Gangsta/trap-rap MC Maxo Kream will be performing sideshows alongside his Groovin The Moo appearance this April and May.

It was announced today (February 13) Kream will head up three headline shows, beginning in Melbourne before heading to Brisbane and finishing up at Sydney’s Manning Bar.

Tickets go on sale at 1pm on Tuesday February 18 via Live Nation.

Advertisement

Since the release of his debut mixtape ‘Retro Card’ in 2012, Kream – real name Emekwanem Ogugua Biosah, Jr. – has emerged as one of the quickest-rising artists in the genre.

His second studio album, last year’s ‘Brandon Banks’, featured such as singles like ‘Still’, ‘Meet Again’ and the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted ‘She Live’.

Watch the video for Maxo Kream’s ‘Meet Again’ below.

Joining Kream on his Australian tour dates will be 22-year-old Perth-based rapper, Shadow.
Citing the UK grime scene and revered hip-hop artists like Big L and Nas as influences, Shadow has played over 100 gigs in his short but productive career – most notably embarking on a national tour in support of Hilltop Hoods in mid-2019.

Maxo Kream’s Groovin The Moo sideshows are:

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (April 30)
Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth (May 5)
Sydney, Manning Bar (7)

Advertisement

Also appearing at Groovin The Moo 2020

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.