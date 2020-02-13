Maxo Kream confirms three Groovin The Moo sideshows this April

Gangsta/trap-rap MC Maxo Kream will be performing sideshows alongside his Groovin The Moo appearance this April and May.

It was announced today (February 13) Kream will head up three headline shows, beginning in Melbourne before heading to Brisbane and finishing up at Sydney’s Manning Bar.

Tickets go on sale at 1pm on Tuesday February 18 via Live Nation.

Since the release of his debut mixtape ‘Retro Card’ in 2012, Kream – real name Emekwanem Ogugua Biosah, Jr. – has emerged as one of the quickest-rising artists in the genre.

His second studio album, last year’s ‘Brandon Banks’, featured such as singles like ‘Still’, ‘Meet Again’ and the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted ‘She Live’.

Watch the video for Maxo Kream’s ‘Meet Again’ below.

Joining Kream on his Australian tour dates will be 22-year-old Perth-based rapper, Shadow.

Citing the UK grime scene and revered hip-hop artists like Big L and Nas as influences, Shadow has played over 100 gigs in his short but productive career – most notably embarking on a national tour in support of Hilltop Hoods in mid-2019.

Maxo Kream’s Groovin The Moo sideshows are:

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (April 30)

Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth (May 5)

Sydney, Manning Bar (7)

Also appearing at Groovin The Moo 2020