Festivals

Supergrass announce 2020 Groovin The Moo sideshows

Their first Australian shows in 12 years

David James Young
Supergrass, 2019

British rock giants Supergrass have announced their first Australian headlining shows since 2008.

The band, who unexpectedly reunited in 2019, will return to Australia as a part of the 2020 Groovin The Moo festival.

Around the festival dates, they will perform their own shows for the first time in well over a decade, having last been in Australia in support of their final album ‘Diamond Hoo Ha’.

Advertisement

The band will be joined at these shows by Melbourne’s Rocket Science, who recently returned from a lengthy hiatus themselves to release their fifth album ‘Snake’.

Watch Supergrass’ video for ‘Pumpin’ On Your Stereo’ below:

Forming in 1993, Supergrass had a string of over a dozen top-40 singles in their native UK, the most famous of which was 1995’s ‘Alright’ which peaked at number two.

Following in-band acrimony, Supergrass split up in 2010. In September of 2019, however, the band made their return with an appearance at Pilton Party on Worthy Farm.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Thursday February 20, with a Frontier Touring pre-sale beginning on Monday February 17.

Supergrass’ 2020 Groovin The Moo sideshow dates are:

Advertisement

Fremantle, Metropolis (April 27)
Melbourne, Forum Theatre (29)
Sydney, Enmore Theatre (May 5)
Towradgi, Waves (6)
Brisbane, Fortitude Valley Music Hall (7)

Also appearing at Groovin The Moo 2020

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.