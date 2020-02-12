Supergrass announce 2020 Groovin The Moo sideshows

British rock giants Supergrass have announced their first Australian headlining shows since 2008.

The band, who unexpectedly reunited in 2019, will return to Australia as a part of the 2020 Groovin The Moo festival.

Around the festival dates, they will perform their own shows for the first time in well over a decade, having last been in Australia in support of their final album ‘Diamond Hoo Ha’.

The band will be joined at these shows by Melbourne’s Rocket Science, who recently returned from a lengthy hiatus themselves to release their fifth album ‘Snake’.

Watch Supergrass’ video for ‘Pumpin’ On Your Stereo’ below:

Forming in 1993, Supergrass had a string of over a dozen top-40 singles in their native UK, the most famous of which was 1995’s ‘Alright’ which peaked at number two.

Following in-band acrimony, Supergrass split up in 2010. In September of 2019, however, the band made their return with an appearance at Pilton Party on Worthy Farm.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Thursday February 20, with a Frontier Touring pre-sale beginning on Monday February 17.

Supergrass’ 2020 Groovin The Moo sideshow dates are:

Fremantle, Metropolis (April 27)

Melbourne, Forum Theatre (29)

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (May 5)

Towradgi, Waves (6)

Brisbane, Fortitude Valley Music Hall (7)

Also appearing at Groovin The Moo 2020