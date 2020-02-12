Festivals

YBN Cordae announces 2020 Groovin The Moo sideshows

The 22-year-old rapper will perform four headline shows in major cities

Anna Rose
YBN Cordae
YBN Cordae courtesy Live Nation touring

Fast-rising rapper YBN Cordae has just announced Australian tour dates for April and May alongside his appearance at this year’s Groovin The Moo.

Slated for shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide, Cordae will also perform at the popular regional festival in April alongside huge names like Gang Of Youths, Tones and I, Dope Lemon, and recent NME Awards 2020 winners Mallrat.

Cordae’s full-length debut, ‘The Lost Boy’ was teased ahead of its release last July with singles ‘Bad Idea’, featuring Chance The Rapper, and ‘RNP’, which featured Anderson Paak. The album was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards last month, with ‘Bad Idea’ also nominated in the Best Rap Song category.

Watch YBN Cordae’s video for ‘Bad Idea’ below:

The success and versatility of the LA-based MC is marked by more than 200 million Spotify streams, as well as further collaborations with genre greats like Dr. Dre.

Tickets for YBN Cordae’s headline shows go on sale 11am Tuesday February 10.

YBN Cordae ‘The Lost Boy’ tour dates are:

Perth, Freo. Social (April 27)
Melbourne, 170 Russell (29)
Brisbane, 256 Wickham (May 6)
Sydney, Max Watt’s (8)

Also appearing at Groovin The Moo 2020

