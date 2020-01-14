Fifteen years on, St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival is still going strong – and it’s bigger than ever. Australia’s beloved touring festival returns to six cities across the country (plus New Zealand) in just a few weeks’ time. What do you need to know about Laneway? Here’s NME Australia’s complete guide to the festival, handy links and all.

What’s the latest news?

Laneway has announced the dates and venues for official afterparties that will double as bushfire fundraisers.

Artists have been announced for Laneway Adelaide’s returning Girls Rock! Stage.

Laneway announces set times will be released the week of January 20.

Laneway Sydney has lowered its age restrictions to 16+.

Which cities and venues will Laneway be staged in this year?

Laneway will come to six cities across Australia and New Zealand this year, kicking off in Auckland, NZ before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and last but not least, Fremantle. Find the full list of venues below.

Auckland – Albert Park

Brisbane – Brisbane Showgrounds

Sydney – The Domain

Adelaide – Hart’s Mill, Port Adelaide

Melbourne – Footscray Park, Footscray

Fremantle – Esplanade Reserve and West End

Singapore is not on the cards for Laneway Festival in 2020. The festival was staged there from 2011 to 2018, but skipped the Southeast Asian city in 2019. Though Laneway said the Singaporean edition of the festival might return later in that year, the festival ultimately did not take place in the city in 2019.

When does Laneway Festival 2020 take place?

Laneway Festival kicks off on Friday, January 27 in Auckland, and will close in Fremantle on Sunday, February 9. Find the full list of dates below:

January 27 – Auckland

February 1 – Brisbane

February 2 – Sydney

February 7 – Adelaide

February 8 – Melbourne

February 9 – Fremantle

Who’s on the lineup for Laneway Festival 2020?

The lineup for Laneway Festival 2020 varies per city, as usual – and it’s stacked, also as usual. International pop giants The 1975 and Charli XCX will headline Laneway Festival 2020, along with a slew of other North American and UK artists that hail from the worlds of rap, R&B, rock, pop and more: Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D., bbno$, Mahalia, Oliver Tree, Fontaines D.C., Omar Apollo and Col3trane among them.

Meanwhile, there’s a characteristically strong crop of Aussie and New Zealand artists playing Laneway 2020. The artists on this formidable list will be playing Australian and Auckland dates, though be sure to check your city’s lineup to see who’s on the bill.

The bands include: Ruel, Ocean Alley, DMA’s, Tones And I, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Hockey Dad, The Chats, Kaiit, Benee, Hatchie, Stella Donnelly, Last Dinosaurs, West Thebarton, Spacey Jane, Kučka, Pist Idiots, JessB, George Alice, The Lazy Eyes, Hope D, First Beige, Miiesha, Sycco, Dvna, 100, Jess Day, Agung Mango and Dulcie.

The last five acts of that list – Dvna (Brisbane), 100 (Sydney), Jess Day (Adelaide), Agung Mango (Melbourne) and Dulcie (WA) – are triple j unearthed winners. They will open a stage in each city.

Meanwhile, exclusive to Laneway in Auckland are Rüfüs Du Sol, Julia Jacklin, The Beths, Soaked Oats, Eleven7Four, Mermaidens, Kedr Livansky, CC:Disco!, Tapes (Live), Filth Akl and Friendly Potential DJs.

On January 14, Laneway announced the return of the Girls Rock! Stage to Adelaide for its second year. Girls Rock! is a non-profit that hosts national camps to empower young female, transgender and gender-diverse people in music.

Newly added acts to the Girls Rock! Stage in Adelaide include Lonelyspeck, Stacey Says, Shahrae, Homeward Bound and Katie Pomeroy. They will join already-announced acts Hatchie and Kučka.

To see the full Laneway 2020 lineup by city, head to the festival’s official website via the links below:

What are the set times for Laneway Festival 2020?

Fans have been clamouring for Laneway set times to be released. Although they are not available yet, the festival has told punters on Instagram they’ll be released the week of January 20. So stay tuned.

What Laneway afterparties are taking place?

On January 14, Laneway announced official afterparties for the Australian stops of the festival, which will also double as bushfire fundraisers for those affected by the country’s ongoing bushfire crisis. Lineups and ticketing details will be out in the coming weeks. Find the list of dates and venues below.

February 1 – Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth

February 2 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

February 7 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

February 8 – Melbourne, The Night Cat

February 9 – Fremantle, Freo Social

Laneway will also donate 50 cents from every beer sold at each event to a local bushfire release charity (which will be announced closer to the date).

Who’s playing Laneway sideshows this year?

bbno$, Col3trane and Omar Apollo have been scheduled to play official Laneway Festival sideshows. Meanwhile, other artists like Fontaines D.C., J.I.D. and Mahalia will also be making their Australia outings count with headline shows announced in Sydney and Melbourne.

Canadian rapper bbno$ will bring his BBNO$ Epic Tour Name Tour to the Howler in Melbourne on Wednesday, January 29, and the Oxford Art Factory in Sydney on Monday, February 3, the day after the festival. Perth-based, Zimbabwe-born rapper Arno Faraji will open both shows. Tickets for the Melbourne show and the Sydney show are available for $50 at Moshtix. Both shows are 18+.

Following bbno$ is UK hip-hop/R&B act Col3trane, who will take the Howler stage in Melbourne on Thursday, January 30, and Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on Tuesday, February 4. He will be accompanied by a special guest, who has yet to be announced. Tickets for Col3trane’s Melbourne show and Sydney show are priced at $48, and are available via Moshtix. Both shows are 18+.

Omar Apollo will also play Laneway sideshows in Melbourne and Sydney. The neo-soul/funk/pop artist will play the Corner Hotel in Melbourne on Wednesday, January 29 – with Aussie songwriter Stevan as the opening act – and the Oxford Art Factory in Sydney on Wednesday, February 5. Tickets for Apollo’s Sydney gig are available at $45 on Moshtix. Head to the Corner Hotel’s website for tickets to his Melbourne gig.

Irish post-punk group Fontaines D.C. have booked headlining shows at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel on Friday, January 31, and Sydney’s Paddington RSL on Tuesday, February 4. Unfortunately, both gigs have sold out.

Dreamville Record rapper J.I.D. will headline shows in Melbourne and Sydney, hitting Max Watts Sydney on Tuesday, February 4, and 170 Russell in Melbourne the following day. Tickets for his Sydney show are available at $77 on Oztix, while tickets for the Melbourne concert are $76 on Moshtix.

R&B crooner Mahalia – and special guest Adrian Eagle – will headline Sydney’s Metro Theatre on Thursday, January 30, and after that Melbourne’s 170 Russell on Tuesday, February 4. The Melbourne show is sold out, but tickets for her Sydney show are still available for $49 via Ticketek.

Is there an age limit for Laneway?

In a new development for 2020, all of Laneway’s Australian dates are now open to concertgoers aged 16 and above.

The Sydney edition was the final Laneway stop to become 16+, as was announced on December 17. In a statement, Laneway Festival promoters said, “We’ve worked really hard with police and the Royal Botanic Garden Trust (the authority for The Domain) to make this happen. We’ve had a really positive experience in every other city and look forward to putting on another fun, safe event for a new generation of music fans at our new home in The Domain this February.”

Laneway Festival in Auckland, New Zealand, on the other hand, remains an 18+ event.

How much do Laneway tickets cost?

General admission ticket prices for Laneway vary according to city, and increase as they move from first to fourth (and final) release. Find Laneway ticket prices for each festival below:

Auckland: GA tickets available at $185 (without fees).

Brisbane: 3rd release GA tickets for adults and youths available at $149.90 (without fees).

Sydney: 2nd release GA tickets for youths available at $149.90 (without fees), and 3rd release GA tickets for adults available at $169.90 (without fees).

Adelaide: 3rd release GA tickets for adults and youths available at $129.90 (without fees).

Melbourne: 3rd release GA tickets for adults and youths available at $169.90 (without fees).

Fremantle: 3rd release GA tickets for adults and youths available at $129.90 (without fees).

How do I get tickets for Laneway?

Tickets for Laneway are available online now! Second and third release general admission Laneway tickets for adults (i.e. 18+) and youths (16+) are currently on sale, not to mention VIP upgrades and guardian bundles (one adult ticket for half-price plus a youth ticket for full price).

Find the ticketing links below.

