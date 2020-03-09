While NME Australia was on the ground at St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival in both Sydney and Melbourne last month, punters humoured our nosy questions about the acts they were excited to see and who they wished were on the lineup. But many were also game for a more serious query: If they could tell Prime Minister Scott Morrison one thing, what would it be?

Most punters had a simple, colourful message for Morrison, which you’ll soon be able to glean if you watch the video above. But some took the time to weigh in on his widely slated jaunt to Hawaii (“You go on holiday when there’s bushfires… Who are you?”), his approach to governance (“Do something valuable for the people, come on!”) and what he should do next (“Resign”).

One interviewee took the opportunity to make a pithy reference to The Chats’ anti-ScoMo tune, which the ‘shed rock’ band released on social media over Christmas. The Chats were one of the undeniable draws of Laneway Festival, inciting rowdy moshpits and thundering singalongs. One teenager even scaled a tree in Sydney for a better view of the Sunshine Coast trio.

Other Aussie acts who impressed at Laneway 2020 include prolific psych titans King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, dream pop artist Hatchie and chart-topping upstart Tones And I.