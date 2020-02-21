Earlier this month NME Australia spent a thrilling, sweaty day at The Domain in Sydney, which for the first time played host to the beloved St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival.

When we weren’t getting good spots for headliners The 1975 and Charli XCX or checking out buzzworthy bands, the NME Australia crew spent time asking fellow excited punters which Laneway acts were at the top of their list – and if they could sing the song they wanted to hear the most (their own spontaneous ‘Like A Version’, if you will).

More than a few punters were excited to see The Chats, who played such a raucous set at the Future Classic Stage that teenagers scaled a tree for a better view. Other big favourites included the loveable, fashion-forward goofball Oliver Tree, Wollongong heroes Hockey Dad and Freo band Spacey Jane, whose infectious energy made them one of the best rising acts we saw at Laneway this year.

To find out who else punters were psyched for and to hear their impressive, impromptu renditions of Ocean Alley’s hit ‘Confidence Man’ and Ruel’s ‘Painkiller’, to name just a few, watch the video above.