St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival continues to deliver a stacked lineup year after year – but any punter will tell you there’s an artist they wish had been on the bill. Festivalgoers at The Domain in Sydney had plenty to say when asked who they’d hoped to see at this year’s edition.

Some punters shared bucket-list-level acts, a few of which were pretty much impossible. But not all of it was wishful thinking. Some punters named artists who could plausibly be on a Laneway lineup, and one took the chance to express his appreciation for Cub Sport, who was a last-minute addition to the Sydney bill this year. The Brisbane alt pop trio’s set was one to remember, not least because Mallrat showed up to perform her hit song ‘Charlie’ with them.

Who did punters actually turn up for at Laneway, though? Moshpits erupted at sets by The Chats and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, and fans also frothed over international headliners The 1975 and Charli XCX, not to mention Aussie’s very own headliner-in-the-making Tones And I.

Advertisement

Laneway punters in Sydney and Melbourne also told us who they were psyched to see – by singing their favourite tunes by those artists. Check out their poignant renditions of ‘Painkiller’ by Ruel, ‘Confidence’ by Ocean Alley and many more.