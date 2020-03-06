Last month, NME Australia had a lovely, sweltering time at St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival in Melbourne, where we talked to plenty of psyched punters.

After asking festivalgoers who they were excited to see – and to sing us the songs they wanted to hear the most – we flipped the script and asked them who they wished were on the 2020 lineup.

While some named Laneway alums they wished would come back (Smino and Thelma Plum, for instance), others reeled off pipe dream acts they weren’t even sure the festival could secure (“I don’t expect Laneway to be able to pull Yeezy”). Ball’s in your court, Laneway!

Advertisement

We also put a wild hypothetical situation to these obliging Melburnians: you’ve been booked to play Laneway with your band. What’s your group called? From Two and a Half Gronks to Missing Pathfinder to We’re Just Friends, punters let their imaginations run wild.

Once you’re done watching the video above, revisit Laneway 2020 with our reviews of stellar sets by the likes of Charli XCX, Tones And I and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. We also rounded up the best rising acts we witnessed at the festival, from 100 to Spacey Jane.