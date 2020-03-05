It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly a month since NME Australia spent a day baking in the sun at Melbourne’s Footscray Park for St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival.

A few days prior, we’d polled Sydney punters on who they were at the festival for – and asked them if they’d give us spontaneous covers of the tunes they wanted to hear the most. So we thought we’d ask Melburnians at Laneway to do the same, and they gladly obliged with their most off-key renditions of ‘Dance Monkey’, ‘Blame It On Your Love’ and more.

