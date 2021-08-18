Live Nation says it’s looking into trialling vaccination requirements for Australian events

Live Nation Australia has said it is interested in trialling initiatives that would require concertgoers to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter its events.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: a 2021 guide to Australian festivals, concerts and tours affected by pandemic restrictions

The news follows recent reports that Live Nation would implement such measures in the US and UK, with employees also required to be fully vaccinated in order to visit any of the agency’s offices, events or venues.

Advertisement

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows,” CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement announcing the move last Sunday.

Speaking to Music Feeds, Roger Field – President of Live Nation Asia-Pacific – echoed Rapino’s sentiments, saying: “All over the world, vaccine passports or showing proof of a negative COVID test are proving to be an effective way at getting fans safely back to large scale events.

“In Australia, when the timing is right, we need to work with government to explore and trial these kinds of initiatives as a way to get the show back on the road.”

The decision comes after the 2021 edition of Lollapalooza, which Live Nation organises, was confirmed to not be a super-spreader event. More than 90 per cent of attendees were vaccinated, with a spokesperson claiming that 12 per cent said the festival was their primary reason for getting the jab.

Australia’s live music scene has suffered greatly in the wake of recent COVID-19 outbreaks, with high-profile events such as Vivid, BIGSOUND and the Byron Bay Bluesfest all having their 2021 editions axed in recent weeks.

Live Nation operates many of Australia’s biggest festivals and tours, including Download Festival, Splendour In The Grass and Falls Festival, as well as touring artists like The Veronicas (due to tour in October), 5 Seconds Of Summer (due to tour in November) and My Chemical Romance (due to tour next March).