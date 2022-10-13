Palm Tree Music Festival announce debut Australian edition with headliners Tiësto and Kygo

Palm Tree Music Festival is set to make its Australian debut, announcing the line-up for its inaugural outings in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne next year.

The one-day festival — which has previously run in New York, Mexico and Croatia — is headlined by DJs Tiësto and Kygo, with Lost Frequencies, Sam Feldt and Frank Walker rounding-out the bill. Palm Tree will first take to Sydney Showgrounds’ The Dome on March 10, 2023, before consecutive dates at Brisbane’s Riverstage and the Melbourne Showgrounds on March 11 and March 12 respectively.

More acts for the festival’s first-ever Australian edition are set to be announced in the coming months. Tickets to Palm Tree Music Festival are on sale next Thursday (October 20) here. Kygo – who co-founded the festival with Myles Shear – said in a press statement that he “can’t wait to be joining Tiësto and other great artists to perform at Palm Tree Music Festival in Australia.

“Bringing the festival to new locations is always so exciting because we get to share this unique festival experience with new people,” he added. In his own statement, Shear said Australian audiences have been “a bucket list market for us”, before assuring that “the fans in Australia are going to love what we are building.”

Earlier this month, Kygo performed at Forbes’ 2022 Under 30 Summit, where he joined a performance and speaking program that also included Megan Thee Stallion and GIVĒON.

Tiësto, meanwhile, teamed-up with Charli XCX in June to release ‘Hot In It’, the fourth single from the Dutch producer’s forthcoming album. Speaking of that project – a follow-up to 2020’s ‘The London Sessions’ – Tiësto teased in March that it should “come out in the summer.” Last week, the DJ released a remix of The Black Eyed Peas’ 2009 song ‘Pump It’.