Souled Out music festival reveals line-up for inaugural Australian event featuring Kehlani

A new music festival, Souled Out, has announced details for its inaugural event, which will take place early next year.

The inaugural event will take place in on January 28, 2023 at Eatons Hill Outdoor in Brisbane. Souled Out is billed as “Australia’s first and only new wave R&B festival”, and will be headlined by Kehlani. They are joined on the bill by the likes of Destin Conrad, Victorian singer Larissa Lambert and Sydney-based artist Will Singe.

Elsewhere, the Souled Out line-up includes Billymarie, Faith Sosene and Bina Butta. The Voice Australia contestant Lara D, Chanel Loren and Pania round-out the bill, alongside DJ Talisha. See the full line-up for Souled Out 2023 below. Tickets go on sale next Tuesday (November 8).

Kehlani’s headlining slot at Souled Out will coincide with the Australian leg of their ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ tour, which begins in Sydney on January 25. The four-date run of shows is in support of the singer’s latest album, ‘Blue Water Road’, which featured on NME’s list of the best albums of 2022 and received a four-star review by NME upon its release in April.

“The Californian artist’s third album is their most lyrically intriguing,” the review read, “as they leave behind the melancholy of the past to embrace a bright new land.” Kehlani further elaborated on the album’s personal impact as during an interview with NME. “It was nice for me to have a moment where I could share some of the bullshit that I’ve experienced sometimes.”

Kehlani’s ‘Blue Water Road Trip’ tour will next embark on its European leg, with shows slated for Denmark, Germany, Italy and more throughout November. During its North American run in August, Kehlani was forced to cut a Philadelphia concert short due to crowd safety concerns.