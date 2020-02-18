Splendour In The Grass’ 2020 line-up has arrived

Beloved Byron Bay festival Splendour In The Grass returns in 2020 with another massive line-up.

Taking place over the last weekend of July, the festival dropped its whopping list of acts this morning (February 19) on triple j.

Heading up the bill will be The Strokes, who are returning to the festival for a record third time on the back of their upcoming sixth album, ‘The New Abnormal’.

They will be joined as headliners across the three days by both Flume and Tyler, The Creator, who will be doing sets exclusive to the festival.

Other acts making the voyage from overseas include the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Duke Dumont, Denzel Curry and Glass Animals.

Watch The Strokes’ new video for ‘Bad Decisions’ below:

The festival also sports a strong Australian contingent, including notable triple j favourites Ruel, Violent Soho and Cub Sport.

That’s in addition to the likes of veteran rockers Midnight Oil, acclaimed entertainer Tim Minchin, hip-hop star Sampa The Great and recent Laneway stars The Chats.

Check out the official Splendour In The Grass playlist on Spotify below.

Of course, there is plenty more where that came from, and plenty more to be announced in the coming weeks and months in the lead-up to the 20th annual edition of the festival.

Tickets for Splendour In The Grass for 2020 go on-sale next Thursday February 27 from 9am.

The 2020 Splendour In The Grass line-up is:

Flume

The Strokes

Tyler, The Creator

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Midnight Oil

Glass Animals

Denzel Curry

Duke Dumont

Violent Soho

Mura Masa

100

Adrian Eagle

Alex The Astronaut

Alice Ivy

Andy Golledge

The Babe Rainbow

Bad//Dreems

Baker Boy

Banoffee

Benee

The Big Moon

Brame & Hamo

Bruno Major

Charlie Collins

Cry Club

Cub Sport

Dillon Francis

DMA’S

Dom Dolla

Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion

Fazerdaze

G Flip

George Alice

Georgia

Gerry Cinnamon

Greentea Peng

Grinspoon

GROUPLOVE

Gryffin

Hooligan Hefs

IDLES

Illy

Inhaler

Jack Garratt

Jack River

Jarreau Vandal

Joy Crookes

JPEGMAFIA

Julia Jacklin

Julia Stone

The Jungle Giants

King Krule

King Princess

Kllo

The Lazy Eyes

Lex Deluxe

Lillie Mae

Lime Cordiale

Mako Road

Mall Grab

Memphis LK

Methyl Ethel

Mickey Kojak

Miiesha

Mildlife

Miss June

Mo’Ju (FKA Mojo Juju)

Muna

Northeast Party House

Oliver Tree

Petit Biscuit

Pink Matter

PUP

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Ruel

Sampa The Great

Shaed

Shannon & The Clams

Sly Withers

Sofi Tukker

The Soul Movers

Starcrawler

Stella Donnelly

Stevan

Still Woozy

Surfaces

Thelma Plum

Tierra Whack

Tim Minchin

Triple One

Wallows