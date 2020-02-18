Splendour In The Grass’ 2020 line-up has arrived

Beloved Byron Bay festival Splendour In The Grass returns in 2020 with another massive line-up.
Taking place over the last weekend of July, the festival dropped its whopping list of acts this morning (February 19) on triple j.
Heading up the bill will be The Strokes, who are returning to the festival for a record third time on the back of their upcoming sixth album, ‘The New Abnormal’.
They will be joined as headliners across the three days by both Flume and Tyler, The Creator, who will be doing sets exclusive to the festival.
Other acts making the voyage from overseas include the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Duke Dumont, Denzel Curry and Glass Animals.
The festival also sports a strong Australian contingent, including notable triple j favourites Ruel, Violent Soho and Cub Sport.
That’s in addition to the likes of veteran rockers Midnight Oil, acclaimed entertainer Tim Minchin, hip-hop star Sampa The Great and recent Laneway stars The Chats.
Of course, there is plenty more where that came from, and plenty more to be announced in the coming weeks and months in the lead-up to the 20th annual edition of the festival.
Tickets for Splendour In The Grass for 2020 go on-sale next Thursday February 27 from 9am.
The 2020 Splendour In The Grass line-up is:
Flume
The Strokes
Tyler, The Creator
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Midnight Oil
Glass Animals
Denzel Curry
Duke Dumont
Violent Soho
Mura Masa
100
Adrian Eagle
Alex The Astronaut
Alice Ivy
Andy Golledge
The Babe Rainbow
Bad//Dreems
Baker Boy
Banoffee
Benee
The Big Moon
Brame & Hamo
Bruno Major
Charlie Collins
Cry Club
Cub Sport
Dillon Francis
DMA’S
Dom Dolla
Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion
Fazerdaze
G Flip
George Alice
Georgia
Gerry Cinnamon
Greentea Peng
Grinspoon
GROUPLOVE
Gryffin
Hooligan Hefs
IDLES
Illy
Inhaler
Jack Garratt
Jack River
Jarreau Vandal
Joy Crookes
JPEGMAFIA
Julia Jacklin
Julia Stone
The Jungle Giants
King Krule
King Princess
Kllo
The Lazy Eyes
Lex Deluxe
Lillie Mae
Lime Cordiale
Mako Road
Mall Grab
Memphis LK
Methyl Ethel
Mickey Kojak
Miiesha
Mildlife
Miss June
Mo’Ju (FKA Mojo Juju)
Muna
Northeast Party House
Oliver Tree
Petit Biscuit
Pink Matter
PUP
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Ruel
Sampa The Great
Shaed
Shannon & The Clams
Sly Withers
Sofi Tukker
The Soul Movers
Starcrawler
Stella Donnelly
Stevan
Still Woozy
Surfaces
Thelma Plum
Tierra Whack
Tim Minchin
Triple One
Wallows
