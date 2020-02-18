Festivals

Splendour In The Grass’ 2020 line-up has arrived

Another splendid three days in Byron Bay awaits

David James Young
Splendour In The Grass announces 2020 line-up
Splendour In The Grass, CREDIT: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Beloved Byron Bay festival Splendour In The Grass returns in 2020 with another massive line-up.

Taking place over the last weekend of July, the festival dropped its whopping list of acts this morning (February 19) on triple j.

Heading up the bill will be The Strokes, who are returning to the festival for a record third time on the back of their upcoming sixth album, ‘The New Abnormal’.

Advertisement

They will be joined as headliners across the three days by both Flume and Tyler, The Creator, who will be doing sets exclusive to the festival.

Other acts making the voyage from overseas include the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Duke Dumont, Denzel Curry and Glass Animals.

Watch The Strokes’ new video for ‘Bad Decisions’ below:

The festival also sports a strong Australian contingent, including notable triple j favourites Ruel, Violent Soho and Cub Sport.

That’s in addition to the likes of veteran rockers Midnight Oil, acclaimed entertainer Tim Minchin, hip-hop star Sampa The Great and recent Laneway stars The Chats.

Advertisement

Check out the official Splendour In The Grass playlist on Spotify below.

Of course, there is plenty more where that came from, and plenty more to be announced in the coming weeks and months in the lead-up to the 20th annual edition of the festival.

To keep up to date on everything Splendour, be sure to visit NME’s festival hub.

Tickets for Splendour In The Grass for 2020 go on-sale next Thursday February 27 from 9am.

The 2020 Splendour In The Grass line-up is:

Flume
The Strokes
Tyler, The Creator
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Midnight Oil
Glass Animals
Denzel Curry
Duke Dumont
Violent Soho
Mura Masa
100
Adrian Eagle
Alex The Astronaut
Alice Ivy
Andy Golledge
The Babe Rainbow
Bad//Dreems
Baker Boy
Banoffee
Benee
The Big Moon
Brame & Hamo
Bruno Major
Charlie Collins
Cry Club
Cub Sport
Dillon Francis
DMA’S
Dom Dolla
Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion
Fazerdaze
G Flip
George Alice
Georgia
Gerry Cinnamon
Greentea Peng
Grinspoon
GROUPLOVE
Gryffin
Hooligan Hefs
IDLES
Illy
Inhaler
Jack Garratt
Jack River
Jarreau Vandal
Joy Crookes
JPEGMAFIA
Julia Jacklin
Julia Stone
The Jungle Giants
King Krule
King Princess
Kllo
The Lazy Eyes
Lex Deluxe
Lillie Mae
Lime Cordiale
Mako Road
Mall Grab
Memphis LK
Methyl Ethel
Mickey Kojak
Miiesha
Mildlife
Miss June
Mo’Ju (FKA Mojo Juju)
Muna
Northeast Party House
Oliver Tree
Petit Biscuit
Pink Matter
PUP
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Ruel
Sampa The Great
Shaed
Shannon & The Clams
Sly Withers
Sofi Tukker
The Soul Movers
Starcrawler
Stella Donnelly
Stevan
Still Woozy
Surfaces
Thelma Plum
Tierra Whack
Tim Minchin
Triple One
Wallows

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 winners

See which artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Queen play 1985 Live Aid setlist “for first time in history” for Fire Fight Australia

For Fire Fight Australia at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Watch k.d. lang sing ‘Hallelujah’ at Fire Fight Australia

One emotional moment of many at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.