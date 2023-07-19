Here’s the Byron Bay weather report for Splendour in the Grass 2023

There are still a couple of days to go before Splendour in the Grass kicks off at North Byron Parklands, but per Byron Bay weather reports it’s looking like attendees will be spared the mud-soaked mayhem of the festival’s 2022 edition.

The festival’s predicting on Friday (July 21) a daytime high of 22 degrees dropping to 8 degrees overnight; a high of 19 degrees and low of 10 degrees on Saturday (July 22); and a high of 19 degrees and low of 9 degrees on Sunday (July 23).

Those numbers differ slightly from Bureau of Meteorology projections which predict weather in Wooyung to hit a high of 24 degrees and a low of 7 degrees on Friday, with a 5 per cent chance of rain; a high of 20 degrees and low of 9 degrees on Saturday, with a 20 per cent chance of rain; and on Sunday, a high of 20 degrees and a low of 7 degrees, with a 70 per cent chance of rain and an up to 7mm rainfall range.

As with any festival it’s important to pack wet weather gear, particularly for packing up your campsite on Monday when there’s a 90 per cent chance of rain and a rainfall range of 3-20mm.

#SITG2023 WEATHER REPORT JUST IN ☀️ Sunny with a high chance of good times! Snap up those last tickets via https://splndritg.com/tickets Posted by Splendour in the Grass on Monday, July 17, 2023

Splendour in the Grass’s 2022 festival was famously hit by massive rainfall leading to cancellations of Friday’s programming. Attendees faced hours-long delays entering and exiting the festival, as well as bogged-in cars and washed-out campsites. Congestion in and out of the North Byron Parklands location led to the festival being ordered to pay $100,000 to local schools for breaching its local traffic management plan. Splendour organisers ultimately issued an apology for its handling of the festival.

