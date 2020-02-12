One of the largest music festivals in Australia, Splendour In The Grass is back again for another weekend of music and arts this winter. And its 2020 edition is expected to be a huge celebration, as the NME Award-nominated festival marks its 20th birthday.

Get the lowdown on the festival, from lineup details to ticketing information to sideshow gigs, with NME Australia’s guide to Splendour.

What’s the latest news?

Organisers rule out Rage Against The Machine for 2020 lineup

Splendour In The Grass will return to North Byron Parklands for its 20th anniversary celebrations

When does Splendour In The Grass 2020 take place?

Splendour In The Grass is a three-day music festival. It kicks off on Friday, July 24, 2020 and will conclude on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Where will Splendour In The Grass be staged in 2020?

For its 20th anniversary bash, Splendour In The Grass will return to North Byron Parklands in Yelgun, New South Wales. Splendour was previously held at Belongil Fields for seven years since its inception in 2001, before it was forced to move out to Woodford in 2010 and 2011. In 2013, the festival confirmed Byron Bay as its permanent location.

Who’s on the lineup for Splendour In The Grass 2020?

No acts have been announced for Splendour In The Grass 2020 yet. Typically, the bulk of the festival roster will be confirmed in April, however organisers said at the end of last year that the first phase of acts will be revealed “sooner than you think”. Make sure to bookmark this page for updates!

In November, a leaked tour poster of Rage Against The Machine sparked rumours that the Los Angeles rock band would perform at Splendour 2020. But the speculation was officially quashed by organisers. In an Instagram post on February 6, Splendour’s organisers said that they had “tried our very best” to bring RATM in, but weren’t able to due to conflicting schedules.

However, if last year’s bill was any indication, the lineup for Splendour 2020 will be eclectic and colourful. 2019 was headlined by Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) alongside Aussie favourites Tame Impala. SZA, Foals, Catfish And The Bottlemen, James Blake, Santigold, The Lumineers, Tycho and Russ also played. Among those also included on 2019’s bill were Australian acts like Courtney Barnett, What So Not, Cosmo’s Midnight, Last Dinosaurs, Tropical Fuck Storm and more.

What are the set times for Splendour In The Grass 2020?

Splendour In The Grass will announce set times in July, sometime before the festival kicks off.

Who’s playing Splendour In The Grass sideshows?

The sideshows for Splendour 2020 have not yet been revealed. The gigs won’t be announced until closer to the festival date, but if previous announcements are any indication, the list of shows could be confirmed as early as April. Keep your eyes peeled.

How old do you have to be to attend Splendour In The Grass 2020?

Good news, kids (and parents), Splendour is open to punters of all ages! Attendees aged 13 and above must purchase a ticket to enter the festival ground, while children under 12 years of age can enter for free.

But that being said, all ticket holders under the age of 15 must be accompanied by at least a parent or an adult guardian with a valid event ticket. Minors who arrive without an adult guardian will not be permitted to enter the festival. Read more on the festival’s youth policy here.

How do I get tickets to Splendour? How much do Splendour tickets cost?

General admission tickets to Splendour will be made available later via their website. Meanwhile, a limited amount of VIP Village passes was released at the end of last year and in January, the festival opened membership applications, which guaranteed 2020 tickets for lucky punters who have attended Splendour for at least five years.

But if you missed out on those opportunities, don’t worry. The next wave of ticket release will be available for purchase soon, so keep an eye out.