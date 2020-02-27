Splendour In The Grass 2020 has sold out within an hour

Tickets for this year’s Splendour In The Grass festival have sold out.

General admission tickets went on sale this morning at 9am (February 27), but sold out in an hour.

In a post on the festival’s Twitter, organisers encouraged people who missed out on tickets to sign up for the waiting list and the newsletter to keep track of updates and solutions to camping availability.

Splendour In The Grass celebrates its 20th year this July in Byron Bay, led by headliners The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator and Flume.

The Strokes return to SITG for the third time, off the back of the release of their forthcoming sixth album ‘The New Abnormal’. The sets from Tyler, The Creator and Flume are exclusive to the festival.

The full bill was revealed on triple j on the morning of February 19, with international acts like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Denzel Curry and Glass Animals also set to appear.

Representing musicians at home include Ruel, Violent Soho and Cub Sport.

Listen to the official Splendour In The Grass 2020 Spotify playlist below.

