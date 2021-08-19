Splendour In The Grass rescheduled to July 2022

Splendour In The Grass has once again been forced to reschedule its festival dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing the event back to 2022.

Sharing the news on social media today (August 20), organisers announced that the 20th iteration of the festival is now set to take place at North Byron Parklands from July 22-24 next year.

“With vaccine rollout progressing more slowly than anticipated, we have made the decision to move the 20th Anniversary edition of the festival to July 2022,” said festival co-founders Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco.

“We are confident that moving the festival to July 2022 will finally see us enjoying Splendour In The Grass in all its glory.

“More of the population will be vaccinated, international talent will have the ability to enter the country more freely and we’ll be able to deliver the Splendour in the Grass that you know and love.”

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the recent outbreak and lockdowns. We encourage you to get vaccinated if, or as soon as, you are eligible both for your safety and those around you.”

Headliners Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator have been locked in for the new dates. Anyone with current tickets can hold onto them for next year’s event, or receive a refund through Moshtix.

It’s the fourth time the festival has been rescheduled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially slated for July 2020, Splendour was pushed back to October that same year before organisers canned the 2020 event altogether.

New dates of July 2021 were announced, but these were also later postponed to November.

Organisers had planned for a Sydney-based pop-up event called Splendour In The City to take place last month, but this was also cancelled due to lockdowns in New South Wales.

However they did manage to pull off a virtual event, Splendour XR, which hosted performances from Violent Soho, Amyl and The Sniffers, Tash Sultana, The Avalanches, Ziggy Ramo and more.