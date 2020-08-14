Sam Fisher coming to ‘Rainbow Six: Siege’ has brought back my love for the game

On Sunday (August 16), Ubisoft will be revealing more details on the latest operator for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege. However, this addition to the game is quite different to its predecessors – while new seasons of the game always bring fresh, original characters, Siege’s new operator will be that of Splinter Cell’s Sam Fisher.

Fisher will be added with the forthcoming Operation Shadow Legacy update, and is codenamed “Zero”. It’s the first time that the game is receiving a non-original operator, and while it lays the groundwork for future crossovers, I’m not too concerned. In fact, I’m swaying in the other direction. I haven’t been this excited for an operator in years.

A few years ago, Rainbow Six: Siege was my favourite game of all time. To this day, it’s up there as one of my most played titles. I often came home after school and immediately logged onto the game, playing all night and repeating this routine. For context, I have a relatively small attention span. In my experience, the average time before I put a game on the backshelf is 15 hours.

And while that sounds like a lot; in terms of multiplayer games, it’s not. In Siege, I clocked up at least 1,000 hours just on the PlayStation 4. As new trends began to hit me, I slowly moved away from playing the game and onto other titles. But there is still a part of me that absolutely adores it, and I can feel that part of me coming back to life.

Not only was I a huge Rainbow Six: Siege fan, but Ubisoft has captured my heart over the years with all kinds of properties. Splinter Cell was one of those. I used to adore sneaking around with my friends online in Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory. Stealth isn’t my strongest suit in games, but the series has always had a place in my heart.

So, while I sit here and wait for a new title, I’ve got to match with the rest of the fanbase and watch Ubisoft do anything but announce it. Sam Fisher coming to Siege seems like one of these ploys. But, I am not complaining. Not only is it going to keep me busy while I wait for a new game, it’s also making me want to get back into Siege in the first place.

I’ve been waiting for the right time to hop back in, and I have found it. I think I’m appealed so much by Sam Fisher because I’m already familiar with this character. With previous seasons, I’ve looked at new operator announcements and never gotten around to playing with them. It just didn’t have the pull that Fisher does.

And honestly, it’s a great tactic for Ubisoft. Fans of the Splinter Cell games will see this and either want to get back onto Siege or play it for the first time. I haven’t even played as him yet and I already know that I’m going to love it. Maybe it’s just the fanboy in me, but I know I’m not alone.