‘Animal Crossing’ Guide: How to get new villagers, befriend them, and make them leave

The final way to get more villagers to your island is through the Campsite. The unique thing with this method is that you don’t need an empty plot for it to work, and it can be used to kick an unwanted villager out. People coming to the campsite are sporadic – you’ll maybe find one every fortnight or so – but if you have any Animal Crossing Amiibos, they can be used to bring villagers to the campsite and ensure you get your favourites on the island.

Again, it’s just a case of talking to them and asking them to stay. At least, it’s as simple as that if you have less than 10villagers. If you have more than 10, things are a little trickier.

First off, the villager will ask you to play ‘Red or Black’ where you guess what card they’re holding. If you’re wrong and you really want to bring that villager in, you should go back to the home screen, close Animal Crossing, and start again. Keep doing this until you get it right. Once this is done, you should exit the tent and save; this is needed for the next step.

Once you’ve got the card right, talk to the villager again and they’ll offer to move in. They’ll talk to Tom Nook on the phone, and he’ll suggest a villager at random to move in instead. If you’re happy to make that swap, go ahead and say yes. If not, go back to the home screen, close it and start again. Keep going until you get a villager you want rid of, then say yes. That villager will then be in boxes, and within a couple of days the campsite villager will rock up.