‘Animal Crossing’ Update Guide: Summer has arrived, let’s dive in

This is the big one. You’re now no longer confined to your island, and can instead go for a dip in the surrounding oceans. While that sounds like a chilly prospect for players in the Southern Hemisphere, for most in the Northern Hemisphere it’s the closest we’re likely to get to a beach holiday this year.

To go swimming, you’ll first need to buy a wetsuit for 3,000 bells from Nook Shopping. There are a variety of styles available in the game, but only one is available per day. You should buy the first one so you can get started, but then feel free to check back daily for a more fashionable one, if you’d like. Once you’ve bought it, equip the wet suit and press ‘A’ near the shoreline. If you’re on the pier or a rock, you’ll flip into a cannonball before splashing in the ocean, and if you’re on the beach, you’ll just paddle in.

Once you’re in the ocean, you can swim around as much as you want, although if you go too far, you’ll reach a netted barrier. Tapping ‘A’ will allow you to swim faster and help you cover more of the sea.

As well as having a casual swim, taking to the oceans also opens up a new way to fill the museum back on dry land.