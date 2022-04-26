‘Diablo Immortal’ release date, platforms, open beta and everything you need to know

Diablo fans have a lot to look forward to over the next few years. First off is Diablo Immortal, a brand new Diablo experience built from the ground up for mobile devices. It’s releasing on iOS and Android devices, and recently it was revealed that the game will be making its way over to PC too. We even have a new release date for Diablo Immortal, as well as some info on classes, and how to pre-register for future betas, and exclusive rewards.

Diablo Immortal is a slightly different beast to what you may be used to. Given that it is first and foremost a mobile game, gameplay has been tweaked to suit touchscreens. That’s not to say that it can’t be played on controller however, as there’s official support that will be available once the game launches.

To help you stay up to date with all things Diablo Immortal, we’ve put together this guide. We’ll collect the latest news, give details on the release date and platforms, as well as breakdowns of the six classes that will be available at launch. Let’s get started.

Diablo Immortal latest news

We’re still a little ways off from the release of Diablo Immortal, so there’s still plenty of news being drip-fed in the run-up to launch. As new info is revealed, we’ll collect our coverage below:

Diablo Immortal release date

Diablo Immortal will release on June 2, 2022. This release will include iOS and Android devices, as well as a version for PC players. A PC version is something that fans have been asking for ever since the game was announced, so it’s good to know that the developer has made it work. Not only that, there will be crossplay between mobile and PC versions.

Platforms

Recently it was revealed that there will be a PC version of Diablo Immortal. This goes along with the mobile versions of the game. No console versions have been announced yet, but we’ll be sure to update this page if we hear more.

Gameplay trailer

Alongside the announcement of the release date, a gameplay trailer was revealed for Diablo Immortal. You can check it out below:

PC release date

The PC version of Diablo Immortal will launch on June 2, 2022. This is the same date as the main mobile versions, however there is a key difference. PC players will have access to Diablo Immortal in open beta. This means that there still may be kinks to iron out, and certain stability features held back until full launch.

Open-beta and pre-registration

The open beta for Diablo Immortal is for the PC version only. On June 2, this will be the only way for PC players to access the game. You can read more about this on the game’s official website. Here’s how the open beta is described:

‘During the PC Open Beta period, we will continue to collect player feedback, make changes, and fine-tune this version of Immortal until we feel it delivers a finalized experience for all courageous adventurers.’

Classes

Diablo Immortal will have six main classes at launch. They are as follows:

Barbarian

Demon Hunter

Crusader

Monk

Wizard

Necromancer

That’s all you need to know about Diablo Immortal, which launches June 2 for PC and mobile devices. We’ll be sure to keep this page updated with all of the latest news related to the game. In the meantime, be sure to check out 10 games to look forward in 2022.