‘FIFA 22’: The best midfielders in Career Mode

FIFA 22 is out now and the updated Career Mode is looking like a great place to spend some time if you aren’t completely in thrall to The Other Mode. If you want to find success over multiple seasons and build a dynasty to remember, though, then you need players in the heart of your team who can be relied upon for creativity, defensive strength, and longevity – and that’s why you need to find the best midfielders.

We’ve scoured the nascent FIFA 22 database to find midfield players who are either young or in their prime – so nobody who might retire imminently – and have enough future potential to become a club legend, whether you’re taking over at somewhere like Anfield or Old Trafford, or perhaps building your own club from scratch.

Frenkie de Jong

Club: Barcelona

Age: 24

Current Rating: 87

Potential Rating: 92

Poor old Frenkie. We imagine he is not exactly loving life in Barcelona these days. He joined a team where he could fight for titles in the Cruyff tradition by fashioning chances for Lionel Messi, and instead he’s fighting for relevance in a disjointed Koeman disaster lining up opportunities for Luuk de Jong. Kind FIFA 22 players might choose to save him from his predicament and bring his fantastic all-round midfield play into their teams, where his youth and future potential mean he can captivate crowds for years to come.

Jadon Sancho

Club: Manchester United

Age: 21

Current Rating: 87

Potential Rating: 91

Part of a huge summer recruitment drive at Old Trafford, United fans haven’t seen the best of Sancho yet, but that will surely come in time. Anyone who watched him working alongside the likes of Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund will have no doubt about his capabilities. He’s already very close to the finished article at just 21 years old, but still has a decent amount of future potential as well. Just don’t expect him to come cheap.

Pedri

Club: Barcelona

Age: 18

Current Rating: 81

Potential Rating: 91

Barcelona has a new legend brewing in the 18-year-old Spaniard, although goodness knows the kid probably needs a break after a full LaLiga season, the Euros and Olympics back to back. At the time of writing, he’s injured. We hope he’s got his feet up with Netflix on. With that said, we have absolutely no intention of allowing his digital alter ego to rest. Decent enough to play in midfield right now, he has the potential to be one of the best CMs in the game with enough experience under his belt.

Phil Foden

Club: Manchester City

Age: 21

Current Rating: 84

Potential Rating: 92

Young Mr Foden was among England’s almost-conquering Euro 2020 heroes. He didn’t play all that much but he had the Gazza haircut and that was the important thing in our summer of things nearly coming home. In FIFA 22, he’s one of EA Sports’ ambassador players, which means he has that invisible secret sauce that makes him a little bit better than his stats suggest. The pass and dribble gameplay suits him and if you get him in your team, he will be absolutely monstrous after a few years’ development.

Nicolo Barella

Club: Inter Milan

Age: 24

Current Rating: 84

Potential Rating: 89

One of many exciting Italian talents coming of age in the last few years, feisty Inter midfielder Nicolo can be the lynchpin of any team. And if you don’t want to risk investing in potential but prefer established talent, he is a good halfway house, offering solid stats straight out of the blocks as well as a bit of headroom to grow into a more imperious player.

Declan Rice

Club: West Ham United

Age: 22

Current Rating: 82

Potential Rating: 87

One of the best players in an England team that made it all the way to the final of Euro 2020, Declan Rice has been key to West Ham’s fantastic performances over the last 18 months, too, and it would not be surprising to see him move to a bigger club in due course. In the meantime, he’s a great balance of present-day defensive midfield capability and future potential for a FIFA 22 Career Mode team.

Kai Havertz

Club: Chelsea

Age: 22

Current Rating: 84

Potential Rating: 92

Initially, it wasn’t clear whether Kai and his fellow 2020 summer signings would make it at moneybags Chelsea, but things have been a lot brighter since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. The young German became a more integral part of the first team, and then scored the winning goal in the Champions League final. Not bad! In FIFA 22, he is strong right now but also has outrageous potential for the future, with the flexibility to play across the front line and on left and right of midfield. Definitely one to prioritise if you have the funds.

Federico Chiesa

Club: Piemonte Calcio (aka Juventus)

Age: 23

Current Rating: 83

Potential Rating: 91

Chiesa was a revelation at Euro 2020, adding speed and amazing finishing to an Italy side that went on to win the tournament. It’s no surprise that EA Sports buffed up his stats for FIFA 22, and although he’s more of an attacker, he would make a good right-sided midfielder if you wanted to play him there. Very effective now with enormous potential, too. (And did you know he is the son of famed Italy player Enrico Chiesa, who played in the World Cup in 1998? You did? Then you are just as old as we are.)

Mason Mount

Club: Chelsea

Age: 22

Current Rating: 83

Potential Rating: 89

Another of Chelsea’s European champions, Mount’s rise from one of those frizzy-haired loan players to the guy playing the defence-splitting pass to win the European Cup final has been as incredible as his lovely haircut. A very solid choice for the centre of midfield alongside a stopper like his team-mate N’Golo Kante, Mount will be stronger over time, too.

Federico Valverde

Club: Real Madrid

Age: 23

Current Rating: 83

Potential Rating: 89

Valverde’s card in The Other Big Mode is always super hyped in the early part of the game cycle, and that’s just as valid in Career Mode too, where he can play a box-to-box role with aplomb. Here though he also has that delightful future potential, aged just 23, to become something even more complete over multiple seasons.

Florian Neuhaus

Club: Borussia M’gladbach

Age: 24

Current Rating: 82

Potential Rating: 87

With the greatest respect to Gladbach, much-hyped young-ish German midfielder Florian Neuhaus is surely not too far away from a move to a bigger team, so why not get ahead of the crowd and make him part of yours in FIFA 22 Career Mode? If you do, you’ll get a well-rounded midfielder with the potential to become a club legend, and he will be a darn sight cheaper than a lot of other folks on this list.

Honourable Mentions

There are tons of strong midfielders in the FIFA 22 Career Mode database, so you should be able to find somebody with a good mix of quality and potential to suit your needs if you’re looking for the best midfielders of th bunch. If none of the above seems appealing, we also recommend taking a look at Tanguy Ndombele, Martin Odegaard or Ferran Torres from the EPL, Fabian from Serie A, Carlos Soler from LaLiga, Lucas Paqueta from Ligue 1, and Christopher Nkunku from the Bundesliga.

FIFA 22 launched on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Google Stadia on October 1.