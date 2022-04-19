‘Final Fantasy 16’ release date, platforms, and everything we know

Final Fantasy 16 was first announced during Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase event back in 2020. We saw a trailer, which seemed to confirm an additional platform, though Square Enix has walked that back somewhat since then. What we do know is that Final Fantasy 16 looks set to carry forward the action-focused combat of FF15, while introducing new characters and a brand new setting. For such a long-running series like Final Fantasy, it can be difficult to pin down the release schedule where new games are concerned. The mainline entries can take up to a decade to develop, with releases often delayed in the run up to launch.

Sony decided to shine a spotlight on the reveal for Final Fantasy 16, including it around the launch of its new PS5 console. This isn’t unheard of, as Sony has had a close relationship with the Final Fantasy brand in the past, and by the looks of it this will amount to some form of platform exclusivity. If history repeats itself, we will see FF16 released on additional platforms in the future, though info is light at present.

To help you keep up to date with all things Final Fantasy 16 we’ve put together this guide. It will cover release date details as well as trailers and gameplay reveals. We’ll take a look at the characters showcased so far, and collect all of the official information released by Square Enix. As we get closer to launch, we’ll likely hear more on the game. When we do, we’ll update this page so that you can stay in the loop.

Final Fantasy 16 release date

At present, we do not have a release date for Final Fantasy 16. It was revealed back in 2020, so we’re coming up on the 18 month mark since. Very few details have been shared since then, and for now there isn’t even a release window for the game. Unfortunately, this means the game could be a ways off, though according to Final Fantasy 16’s producer Naoki Yoshida, it is ‘nearly complete.’

Was FF16 delayed?

Despite never officially getting a release date, Final Fantasy 16 was delayed by six months at the end of last year. This was revealed on the game’s official Twitter, in a message from Naoki Yoshida. It explains that due to the impact of Covid-19 on production and development, the game has been delayed by ‘almost half a year.’

A message from Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. #FF16 #FFXVI pic.twitter.com/qtfJUUp6LA — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) December 27, 2021

Platforms – is it a PS5 exclusive?

At the end of the reveal trailer that aired back in 2020, it was revealed that Final Fantasy 16 is a ‘PS5 console exclusive.’ There was some fine print that elaborated on this exclusivity window further, stating: ‘Not available on other platforms for a limited time after PS5 release.’

This isn’t really out of the ordinary, with certain games having timed exclusivity on specific consoles before jumping to other platforms. The strange thing is that in the initial reveal trailer that was aired during the PS5 Showcase, PC was also listed as a platform. This hasn’t been confirmed by Square Enix since, and the website for FF16 does not include any PC branding whatsoever. It’s likely that this was a slip-up in the trailer, and that Square Enix will announce PC versions sometime after the Sony exclusivity ends.

Setting

Between the reveal trailer and the official descriptions available on the FF16 website, we know a fair bit about the game’s setting. It’s called Valisthea―A Land Blessed in the Light of the Mothercrystals. It is described as follows:

‘The land of Valisthea is studded with Mothercrystals—glittering mountains of crystal that tower over the realms around them, blessing them with aether. For generations, people have flocked to these beacons to take advantage of their blessing, using the aether to conjure magicks that let them live lives of comfort and plenty. ‘

There are three main Realms present in the region:

The Grand Duchy of Rosaria – Long ago, a group of small independent provinces in western Valisthea found strength in unity, and formed the Grand Duchy of Rosaria.

Long ago, a group of small independent provinces in western Valisthea found strength in unity, and formed the Grand Duchy of Rosaria. The Holy Empire of Sanbreque – Sanbreque is the largest theocratic force in Valisthea.

Sanbreque is the largest theocratic force in Valisthea. The Kingdom of Waloed – Waloed claims the entirety of Ash, the eastern half of Valisthea, as its dominion.

Trailer

We’ve embedded the trailer for Final Fantasy 16 above. This is currently the only trailer we have for the game, and was first shown late 2020. You’ll see characters, gameplay and even some additional context on the world in which the game is set.

Characters

Finally, let’s take a look at the three main characters that have been revealed for FF16 so far:

Clive Rosfield – The firstborn son of the Archduke of Rosaria. Though all expected him to inherit the Phoenix’s flames and awaken as its Dominant, destiny instead chose his younger brother Joshua to bear this burden. In search of a role of his own, Clive dedicated himself to mastering the blade. His practice pays off when, at just fifteen years of age, he wins the ducal tournament and is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria—tasked to guard the Phoenix and blessed with the ability to wield a part of his fire. Alas, Clive’s promising career is to end in tragedy at the hands of a mysterious dark Eikon, Ifrit, setting him on a dangerous road to revenge.

That’s all you need to know about Final Fantasy 16. We’ll be updating this page with more info as it is released but in the meantime, be sure to check out our article on the reveal that Final Fantasy XVI’s vocals and facial capture may be British English.