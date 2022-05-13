Fortnite Item Shop today – here’s what skins are available (May 13)

Fortnite has become something of a monolith in recent years. Not only does it offer frenetic battle royale gameplay, it also features items from franchises like Star Wars and Halo. These items are available each day in the Item Shop. It’s refreshed daily, giving players a bespoke selection of skins, emotes and other cosmetic items to choose from. Given the huge variety present in Fortnite, knowing what’s available from the Item Shop on each day can be extremely useful.

Some skins are rarely featured, while others are added for limited times to coincide with anniversaries or movie releases. You’ll usually need to sign into the game each day to check what’s being sold, which is why we’ve put together this guide showing what’s available in Fortnite’s Item Shop today. We’ll update it each time it refreshes, so that you can quickly see whether the items you want can be purchased.

Generally, items can be purchased using V-Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency. These can be earned via the Battle Pass in exchange for Stars, or by purchasing them for real money. Whatever you decide to do, there will be a wide selection of items for you to browse through each time you log on. Let’s take a look and see what you can buy today.

Fortnite Skins today (May 13)

Here’s what’s on offer in the Fortnite Item Shop today:

Jellie Outfit – 1,200

Ragsy Outfit – 1,500

The Renegade Emote – 500

Zany Emote – 500

Sproing Emote – 200

Double Up Emote – 500

Oppressor Outfit – 2,000

Plasmatic Edge Harvesting Tool – 800

Angled Fire Wrap – 500

The Brat Bundle – 1,600

The Airplane Emote – 300

Jumpshot Outfit – 1,200

Slam Dunk Emote – 800

Hang Time – 1,200

Ballsy – 500

Alixxa’s Locker Bundle (Includes all items listed below) – 1,800 V-Bucks

Assault Trooper Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

Personal Pollinators Back Bling – 400 V-Bucks

Bubblegum Wrap – 300 V-Bucks

Showstopper Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Tat – Axe Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Shortnite Snacking’ Emote – 200 V-Bucks

Jumbo Popcorn Emote – 200 V-Bucks

Take 14 Emote – 200 V-Bucks

Gildedguy Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Stellapen Smashpack – 800 V-Bucks

Director’s Cut Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Omega Knight’s Level Up Quest Pack – 1,200 V-Bucks

Ninja Bundle – 2000 V-Bucks

Ninja Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Dual Katanas – 800 V-Bucks

Ninja Style Emote – 300 V-Bucks

Bugha Bundle – 1,800 V-Bucks

Bugha Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Bugha Blades Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Bring It Around Emote – 300 V-Bucks

Winner’s Circle Music – 200 V-Bucks

Lachlan Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks

Lachlan Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

PWR Slicers Harvesting Tool – 1,200 V-Bucks

Power Punch Emote – 300 V-Bucks

Thegrefg Bundle – 1,800 V-Bucks

Thegrefg Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Staff of Control Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Controller Crew Emote – 300 V-Bucks

Lazarbeam Bundle – 1,800 V-Bucks

Lazarbeam Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Ol’ Mate Sledgy Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Lunch Break Emote – 300 V-Bucks

Loserfruit Bundle – 1,800 V-Bucks

Loserfruit Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Fruit Punchers Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Bounce Berry Emote – 300 V-Bucks

Chica Bundle – 1,800 V-Bucks

Chica Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Aida’s Edge Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

The Pollo Dance Emote – 300 V-Bucks

Scarlet Witch Bundle – 2,600 V-Bucks

Scarlet Witch Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Chaos Hand Axe Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Psychic Energy Manipulation Emote – 300 V-Bucks

Master Chief Bundle – 2,600 V-Bucks

Kait & Marcus Bundle (Gears of War) – 2,000 V-Bucks

Emergence Gear Bundle – 1,600 V-Bucks

Kylo Ren Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Rey Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Finn Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Imperial Stormtrooper Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Zorii Bliss Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Fennec Shand Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Krrsantan Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Boba Fett Outfit – 1,500V-Bucks

Wu Wear Bundle – 1,600 V-Bucks

Wu Wear Gear Bundle – 1,600 V-Bucks

Goldenbane Guardian Quest Pack – 9.99GBP

Cyber Infiltration Pack – 2,200 V-Bucks

What time does the Item Shop refresh?

The Fortnite Item Shop refreshes at 1am GMT every day in UK time. Check back in each day for a full list of what’s available.

So there you have it, that's the Fortnite Item Shop for today. There's a lot to take a look at, and after the refresh tonight some of these items may leave, and new ones may be added.