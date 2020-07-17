‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ techniques guide: The best abilities and skills to unlock

This is the first screen you’ll see when you navigate to the techniques tab in Ghost Of Tsushima’s menu. These abilities are mostly focused on Jin’s abilities in battle, the literal swordplay you’ll get used to as you play through the game.

Unyielding Sword Parry and Unyielding Spear Parry

Effect: Parry an unblockable sword/spear attack from Mongol swords

These two abilities are crucial so you should rush to attain them in the early game. This is due to the fact that they essentially nullify the game’s most dangerous ‘red’ attacks, turning them into blue glinting attacks that you can actually counter.

After a few hours, you’ll acclimate to Ghost Of Tsushima’s parry system, but you may not be able to adapt to unblockable attacks, which will blindside you and get you killed when you’re overwhelmed by a pack of enemies. With these two skills you can avoid that problem almost entirely, reducing the number of unblockable attacks in combat.

Perfect Dodge

Effect: Dodge at the last possible moment to perform a deadly counterattack

This is another skill that will make combat a breeze should you rush to unlock it in the early game. Pressing ‘Circle to dodge in battle will become second nature to any decent Ghost Of Tsushima player, but with this ability, you can catch enemies out every time you hit the button. This means that you’ll pull off deadly counter attacks often at random once the Perfect Dodge is unlocked just by keeping to healthy combat habits. Even better, time slows if you pull it off!

Heavenly Strike

Effect: A quick unblockable attack that inflicts extra damage against Staggered enemies. Kills may Terrify nearby enemies

Ghost Of Tsushima’s Mythic quests are some of the best tales in the game, and they’re well worth seeking out in the early game to quickly unlock some of the game’s best abilities. You can get the Heavenly Strike by finding the Shigenori Musician (you should stumble upon them naturally) which will lead you to Shigenori and the Heavenly Strike ability.

The Heavenly Strike ability uses one Resolve node, and it’s surprisingly useful during duels due to its unblockable nature and the fact that it deals more damage to a staggered enemy. It’s high risk, especially if you need Resolve to heal, but if you seek out Bamboo Strikes to build your Resolve meter you’ll be able to pull off consecutive Heavenly Strikes to make short work of enemies.

Dance of Wrath

Effect: Unleash three consecutive unblockable attacks that inflict high damage. Kills may Terrify nearby enemies

You’ll find this next Mythic Tale via a musician near Yarikawa in Toyotama, the second island in Ghost Of Tsushima’s story. Keep clearing outposts and saving civilians and one of them will eventually mark the musician on your map. The Dance Of Wrath is even more deadly than the Heavenly Strike, and is especially useful in combination with it.

Jin will zip between enemies doling out deadly unblockable attacks. What’s better is that if you land these attacks you’ll usually see a nearby enemy start crawling away from you, terrified. This means you can quickly execute them for a massive Resolve boost to make up for the three Resolve nodes you burn using it. You might not think it, but this is very useful if you’re stuck in a duel.