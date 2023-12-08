GTA 5 cheats, codes and phone numbers for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC

Sure, you’re excited about GTA 6. You watched that incredible new trailer six times when it dropped this week. But sorry, you’re still gonna have to wait until 2025 to actually play it. Luckily, we’ve got the perfect solution. Why not while away that time by replaying GTA 5 instead? Oh, and you might want these GTA 5 cheats to make picking it back up a little easier…
To enable GTA 5 cheats, you’ll first need to know how to trigger them in-game. This differs slightly depending on the platform you’re playing on. Cheat codes come in a few different forms, mainly entered via the phone screen. Then there’s phone numbers, which grant different bonuses and effects.
Here’s all GTA 5 cheats for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Whether you’re playing on the newer generation of consoles or not, cheats will have the same effect. You’ll have access to slightly different cheat codes on PC, so we’ve separated them by platform.
GTA 5 Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One cheats
These are the GTA 5 cheats for Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox Series X/S. They cover invincibility, vehicle cheats, weapons cheats, and more.
- Change Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X
- Drunk Mode: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT
- Explosive Ammo Rounds: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB
- Explosive Melee Attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT
- Fast Run: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X
- Fast Swim: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT
- Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB
- Invincibility / God Mode: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y
- Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
- Max Health & Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB
- Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT
- Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB
- Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
- Recharge Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A
- Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
- Slippery Cars: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB
- Slow Motion Aim: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A
- Slow Motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB
- Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT
- Weapons / Guns: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB
- Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT
- Spawn Buzzard Helicopter: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y
- Spawn Caddy: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A
- Spawn Comet: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB
- Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB
- Spawn Limo: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
- Spawn PCJ-600: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB
- Spawn Rapid GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT
- Spawn Sanchez: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB
- Spawn Stunt Plane: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y
- Spawn Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT
GTA 5 PS5 and PS4 cheats
If you’re playing on PS5/PS4/PS3, you’ll want to use the codes listed below. The vehicle codes are all grouped together at the end of the list. Try out the Fast Run cheat to get around faster while on-foot!
- Change Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square
- Drunk Mode: Triangle, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, Circle, LEFT
- Explosive ammo Rounds: RIGHT, Square, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1
- Explosive Melee attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2
- Fast Run: Triangle, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, Square
- Fast Swim: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT
- Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, Square, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, Square, RIGHT, L1, L1
- Invincibility / God Mode: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, Triangle
- Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT
- Max Health & armor: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, RIGHT, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT
- Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1
- Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
- Recharge Ability: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X
- Skyfall: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT
- Slippery Cars: Triangle, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Slow Motion Aim: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, LEFT, Square, L2, RIGHT, X
- Slow Motion: Triangle, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, Square, R2, R1
- Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, Triangle, Triangle, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, R1, R2
- Weapons / Guns: Triangle, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1
- Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2
- Spawn Buzzard Helicopter: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Spawn Caddy: Circle, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Spawn Comet: R1, Circle, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1
- Spawn Limo: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, Circle, RIGHT
- Spawn PCJ-600: R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1
- Spawn Rapid GT: R2, L1, Circle, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, Circle, R2
- Spawn Sanchez: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1
- Spawn Stunt Plane: Circle, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, Triangle
- Spawn Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, Circle, RIGHT
GTA 5 PC cheats
PC players will need to bring up the cheat console using ‘~’ before entering the codes below. Try them out for yourself!
- Change Weather: MAKEITRAIN
- Director Mode: JRTALENT
- Drunk Mode: LIQUOR
- Explosive Ammo Rounds: HIGHEX
- Explosive Melee Attacks: HOTHANDS
- Fast Run: CATCHME
- Fast Swim: GOTGILLS
- Flaming Bullets: INCENDIARY
- Invincibility / God Mode: PAINKILLER
- Lower Wanted Level: LAWYERUP
- Max Health & Armor: TURTLE
- Moon Gravity: FLOATER
- Parachute: SKYDIVE
- Raise Wanted Level: FUGITIVE
- Recharge Ability: POWERUP
- Skyfall: SKYFALL
- Slippery Cars: SNOWDAY
- Slow Motion Aim: DEADEYE
- Slow Motion: SLOWMO
- Super Jump: HOPTOIT
- Weapons / Guns: TOOLUP
- Spawn BMX: BANDIT
- Spawn Buzzard: BUZZOFF
- Spawn Caddy: HOLEIN1
- Spawn Comet: COMET
- Spawn Duster: FLYSPRAY
- Spawn Limo: VINEWOOD
- Spawn PCJ-600: ROCKET
- Spawn Rapid GT: RAPIDGT
- Spawn Sanchez: OFFROAD
- Spawn Stunt Plane: BARNSTORM
- Spawn Trashmaster: TRASHED
GTA 5 phone numbers list
Finally, we have the phone number cheats for GTA 5. To enter these, just bring up your phone by pressing up on the d-pad. Just spell out the words below using the number pad. You’ll need to type ‘1-999-’ before each one for the cheat to trigger. For example, 1-999-2276-78676 relates to BARNSTORM.
- Change Weather: MAKEITRAIN (6253-48-7246)
- Director Mode: JRTALENT (57-825368)
- Drunk Mode: LIQUOR (547867)
- Explosive Ammo Rounds: HIGHEX (444-439)
- Explosive Melee Attacks: HOTHANDS (4684-2637)
- Fast Run: CATCHME (228-2463)
- Fast Swim: GOTGILLS (468-44557)
- Flaming Bullets: INCENDIARY (462-363-4279)
- Invincibility / God Mode: PAINKILLER (724-654-5537)
- Lower Wanted Level: LAWYERUP (5299-3787)
- Max Health & Armor: TURTLE (887-853)
- Moon Gravity: FLOATER (356-2837)
- Parachute: SKYDIVE (759-3483)
- Raise Wanted Level: FUGITIVE (3844-8483)
- Recharge Ability: POWERUP (769-3787)
- Skyfall: SKYFALL (759-3255)
- Slippery Cars: SNOWDAY (766-9329)
- Slow Motion Aim: DEADEYE (332-3393)
- Slow Motion: SLOWMO (756-966)
- Super Jump: HOPTOIT (467-86-48)
- Weapons / Guns: TOOLUP (8665-87)
- Spawn BMX: BANDIT (226-348)
- Spawn Buzzard: BUZZOFF (289-9633)
- Spawn Caddy: HOLEIN1 (4653-46-1)
- Spawn Comet: COMET (266-38)
- Spawn Duster: FLYSPRAY (359-77729)
- Spawn Limo: VINEWOOD (846-39663)
- Spawn PCJ-600: ROCKET (762-538)
- Spawn Rapid GT: RAPIDGT (727-4348)
- Spawn Sanchez: OFFROAD (633-7623)
- Spawn Stunt Plane: BARNSTORM (2276-78676)
- Spawn Trashmaster: TRASHED (872-433)
How to enter cheats in GTA 5
There are a few different options when entering cheats. Which one you use depends on what platform you are playing on, and whether you want to use the in-game phone or not. The easiest way to enter cheats while playing on a controller is to simply input the codes while walking around the world. This will trigger the cheats automatically. Alternatively if you’re playing on mouse and keyboard you can hold ‘~’ or ‘¬’ and then enter the codes.
The second main option is to use the in-game phone. Simply bring up the phone using ‘up’ on the d-pad, and then enter one of the codes.
Can you earn achievements while using GTA 5 cheats?
No, enabling cheats in GTA 5 will disable achievements. In addition, you won’t be able to earn higher than a Bronze rating for completing missions. Make sure to save before using cheats if you’re worried about messing up your progress in the campaign.
That’s all of the GTA 5 cheats we have for you. If you’re still looking for more on Grand Theft Auto, be sure to visit our guide on everything we know about GTA 6.
