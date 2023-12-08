GTA 5 cheats, codes and phone numbers for Xbox, PS4, PS5 and PC

Sure, you’re excited about GTA 6. You watched that incredible new trailer six times when it dropped this week. But sorry, you’re still gonna have to wait until 2025 to actually play it. Luckily, we’ve got the perfect solution. Why not while away that time by replaying GTA 5 instead? Oh, and you might want these GTA 5 cheats to make picking it back up a little easier…

To enable GTA 5 cheats, you’ll first need to know how to trigger them in-game. This differs slightly depending on the platform you’re playing on. Cheat codes come in a few different forms, mainly entered via the phone screen. Then there’s phone numbers, which grant different bonuses and effects.

Here’s all GTA 5 cheats for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Whether you’re playing on the newer generation of consoles or not, cheats will have the same effect. You’ll have access to slightly different cheat codes on PC, so we’ve separated them by platform.

GTA 5 Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One cheats

These are the GTA 5 cheats for Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox Series X/S. They cover invincibility, vehicle cheats, weapons cheats, and more.

Change Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X Drunk Mode: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT Explosive Ammo Rounds: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB Explosive Melee Attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT Fast Run: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X Fast Swim: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT

LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB Invincibility / God Mode: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT Max Health & Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Recharge Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Slippery Cars: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB Slow Motion Aim: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A Slow Motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT Weapons / Guns: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT Spawn Buzzard Helicopter: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Spawn Caddy: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Spawn Comet: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB Spawn Limo: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT Spawn PCJ-600: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB Spawn Rapid GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT Spawn Sanchez: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB Spawn Stunt Plane: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y Spawn Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

GTA 5 PS5 and PS4 cheats

If you’re playing on PS5/PS4/PS3, you’ll want to use the codes listed below. The vehicle codes are all grouped together at the end of the list. Try out the Fast Run cheat to get around faster while on-foot!

Change Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square Drunk Mode: Triangle, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, Circle, LEFT

Triangle, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, Circle, LEFT Explosive ammo Rounds: RIGHT, Square, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

RIGHT, Square, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1 Explosive Melee attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2

RIGHT, LEFT, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2 Fast Run: Triangle, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, Square

Triangle, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, Square Fast Swim: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT Flaming Bullets: L1, R1, Square, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, Square, RIGHT, L1, L1

L1, R1, Square, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, Square, RIGHT, L1, L1 Invincibility / God Mode: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, Triangle

RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, Triangle Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

R1, R1, Circle, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT Max Health & armor: Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, RIGHT, Square, L1, L1, L1

Circle, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, Circle, RIGHT, Square, L1, L1, L1 Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1 Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

R1, R1, Circle, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Recharge Ability: X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X Skyfall: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Slippery Cars: Triangle, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

Triangle, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1 Slow Motion Aim: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, LEFT, Square, L2, RIGHT, X

Square, L2, R1, Triangle, LEFT, Square, L2, RIGHT, X Slow Motion: Triangle, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, Square, R2, R1

Triangle, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, Square, R2, R1 Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, Triangle, Triangle, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, R1, R2

LEFT, LEFT, Triangle, Triangle, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, R1, R2 Weapons / Guns: Triangle, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Triangle, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1 Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2

LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2 Spawn Buzzard Helicopter: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Spawn Caddy: Circle, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Circle, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X Spawn Comet: R1, Circle, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

R1, Circle, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1 Spawn Limo: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, Circle, RIGHT

R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, Circle, RIGHT Spawn PCJ-600: R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, Square, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Rapid GT: R2, L1, Circle, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, Circle, R2

R2, L1, Circle, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, Circle, R2 Spawn Sanchez: Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 Spawn Stunt Plane: Circle, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, Triangle

Circle, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, Triangle Spawn Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, Circle, RIGHT

GTA 5 PC cheats

PC players will need to bring up the cheat console using ‘~’ before entering the codes below. Try them out for yourself!

Change Weather: MAKEITRAIN

MAKEITRAIN Director Mode: JRTALENT

JRTALENT Drunk Mode: LIQUOR

LIQUOR Explosive Ammo Rounds: HIGHEX

HIGHEX Explosive Melee Attacks: HOTHANDS

HOTHANDS Fast Run: CATCHME

CATCHME Fast Swim: GOTGILLS

GOTGILLS Flaming Bullets: INCENDIARY

INCENDIARY Invincibility / God Mode: PAINKILLER

PAINKILLER Lower Wanted Level: LAWYERUP

LAWYERUP Max Health & Armor: TURTLE

TURTLE Moon Gravity: FLOATER

FLOATER Parachute: SKYDIVE

SKYDIVE Raise Wanted Level: FUGITIVE

FUGITIVE Recharge Ability: POWERUP

POWERUP Skyfall: SKYFALL

SKYFALL Slippery Cars: SNOWDAY

SNOWDAY Slow Motion Aim: DEADEYE

DEADEYE Slow Motion: SLOWMO

SLOWMO Super Jump: HOPTOIT

HOPTOIT Weapons / Guns: TOOLUP

TOOLUP Spawn BMX: BANDIT

BANDIT Spawn Buzzard: BUZZOFF

BUZZOFF Spawn Caddy: HOLEIN1

HOLEIN1 Spawn Comet: COMET

COMET Spawn Duster: FLYSPRAY

FLYSPRAY Spawn Limo: VINEWOOD

VINEWOOD Spawn PCJ-600: ROCKET

ROCKET Spawn Rapid GT: RAPIDGT

RAPIDGT Spawn Sanchez: OFFROAD

OFFROAD Spawn Stunt Plane: BARNSTORM

BARNSTORM Spawn Trashmaster: TRASHED

GTA 5 phone numbers list

Finally, we have the phone number cheats for GTA 5. To enter these, just bring up your phone by pressing up on the d-pad. Just spell out the words below using the number pad. You’ll need to type ‘1-999-’ before each one for the cheat to trigger. For example, 1-999-2276-78676 relates to BARNSTORM.

Change Weather: MAKEITRAIN (6253-48-7246)

MAKEITRAIN (6253-48-7246) Director Mode: JRTALENT (57-825368)

JRTALENT (57-825368) Drunk Mode: LIQUOR (547867)

LIQUOR (547867) Explosive Ammo Rounds: HIGHEX (444-439)

HIGHEX (444-439) Explosive Melee Attacks: HOTHANDS (4684-2637)

HOTHANDS (4684-2637) Fast Run: CATCHME (228-2463)

CATCHME (228-2463) Fast Swim: GOTGILLS (468-44557)

GOTGILLS (468-44557) Flaming Bullets: INCENDIARY (462-363-4279)

INCENDIARY (462-363-4279) Invincibility / God Mode: PAINKILLER (724-654-5537)

PAINKILLER (724-654-5537) Lower Wanted Level: LAWYERUP (5299-3787)

LAWYERUP (5299-3787) Max Health & Armor: TURTLE (887-853)

TURTLE (887-853) Moon Gravity: FLOATER (356-2837)

FLOATER (356-2837) Parachute: SKYDIVE (759-3483)

SKYDIVE (759-3483) Raise Wanted Level: FUGITIVE (3844-8483)

FUGITIVE (3844-8483) Recharge Ability: POWERUP (769-3787)

POWERUP (769-3787) Skyfall: SKYFALL (759-3255)

SKYFALL (759-3255) Slippery Cars: SNOWDAY (766-9329)

SNOWDAY (766-9329) Slow Motion Aim: DEADEYE (332-3393)

DEADEYE (332-3393) Slow Motion: SLOWMO (756-966)

SLOWMO (756-966) Super Jump: HOPTOIT (467-86-48)

HOPTOIT (467-86-48) Weapons / Guns: TOOLUP (8665-87)

TOOLUP (8665-87) Spawn BMX: BANDIT (226-348)

BANDIT (226-348) Spawn Buzzard: BUZZOFF (289-9633)

BUZZOFF (289-9633) Spawn Caddy: HOLEIN1 (4653-46-1)

HOLEIN1 (4653-46-1) Spawn Comet: COMET (266-38)

COMET (266-38) Spawn Duster: FLYSPRAY (359-77729)

FLYSPRAY (359-77729) Spawn Limo: VINEWOOD (846-39663)

VINEWOOD (846-39663) Spawn PCJ-600: ROCKET (762-538)

ROCKET (762-538) Spawn Rapid GT: RAPIDGT (727-4348)

RAPIDGT (727-4348) Spawn Sanchez: OFFROAD (633-7623)

OFFROAD (633-7623) Spawn Stunt Plane: BARNSTORM (2276-78676)

BARNSTORM (2276-78676) Spawn Trashmaster: TRASHED (872-433)

How to enter cheats in GTA 5

There are a few different options when entering cheats. Which one you use depends on what platform you are playing on, and whether you want to use the in-game phone or not. The easiest way to enter cheats while playing on a controller is to simply input the codes while walking around the world. This will trigger the cheats automatically. Alternatively if you’re playing on mouse and keyboard you can hold ‘~’ or ‘¬’ and then enter the codes.

The second main option is to use the in-game phone. Simply bring up the phone using ‘up’ on the d-pad, and then enter one of the codes.

Can you earn achievements while using GTA 5 cheats?

No, enabling cheats in GTA 5 will disable achievements. In addition, you won’t be able to earn higher than a Bronze rating for completing missions. Make sure to save before using cheats if you’re worried about messing up your progress in the campaign.

That’s all of the GTA 5 cheats we have for you. If you’re still looking for more on Grand Theft Auto, be sure to visit our guide on everything we know about GTA 6.

