Here’s the ‘Heardle’ answer for today – what’s the solution for ‘Heardle’ on March 27?

There have been many new puzzle games cropping up online since the arrival of Wordle earlier this year. People seem very into browser-based quizzes, especially ones that offer streamlined and simple variations of the guess-5 format. Some decided to copy Wordle outright, which hasn’t gone over all too well, while others have used it as a jumping off point to offer something more interesting.

Of all the Wordle-style puzzles that have exploded into view over the last few months, one of the most interesting is Heardle. This simple puzzle game revolves around music. More specifically, it tasks players with guessing a song based on the intro. You get six guesses to do so, with each hint revealing more and more of the intro. Some will be able to guess certain songs from the first second, while others may need more to go on. The song changes daily, ranging from well-known rock classics to more obscure one-hit wonders.

Heardle is much more of a trivia game than its brethren, so does require a bit of knowledge going in. If you’re into music, it’s a brilliant way to train your ear, and you’ll be surprised by just how much you can get from a one second sample. To help you out, we’ve included a hint for today’s Heardle solution. If you’d rather just know the answer, we have that too, as well as a list of the last week’s worth of songs. Let’s get started.

Heardle hint for today

The Heardle song for today is something only the Queen of a Country could come up with.

Heardle answer today – March 27

The answer to Heardle today is Dolly Parton – Jolene. This is the solution for March 27, with a new puzzle on its way tomorrow.

How to play Heardle online

To play Heardle online you just need to do the following:

Head to heardle.app

Press play to listen to the first segment

Make a guess, or reveal more of the song

After six guesses, you will fail the puzzle and will have to wait until tomorrow’s

Previous Heardle answers

To help you get an idea as to the types of songs featured in Heardle, we’ve listed some of the recent answers. Take a look to read up on what type of guesses to make.

Mark Ronson (feat Amy Winehouse) – Valerie

Linkin Park – Numb

The Kid LAROI ft Justin Bieber – Stay

Destiny’s Child – Independent Women Pt1

Wizkid (ft Tems) – Essence

Daft Punk – Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

There you have it, everything you need to know about today’s Heardle puzzle. For more word-game fun, be sure to check out our guide in the NSFW Wordle variant called Lewdle. Elsewhere there’s our look at what today’s Wordle answer is.