How to fix ‘Helldivers 2’ “failed to join lobby” errors

Helldivers 2 has seen a huge surge of players during its initial launch, surprising many and becoming one of the more successful games of 2024 so far. But, many haven’t been having a lot of enjoyment in saving Super Earth thanks to Helldivers 2 “failed to join” and “failed to connect” errors.

Thankfully, the team is already working on it and there are some simple measures you can take to try and avoid running into these issues yourself.

The main fix right now for a lot of the failed to join and failed to connect errors in Helldivers 2 is to turn off crossplay. This can be done via the options menu. These problems are being caused by overloaded servers due to the immense success of the game, along with additional crossplay issues that Arrowhead Game Studios‘ latest title has run into. Additionally, you can try restarting the game which may resolve any issues.

These aren’t guaranteed fixes, however. The studio has detailed on Twitter that they are working on patches for the PC and PS5 versions of the game to improve these matchmaking issues, with the first update already available on PC. The PS5 update should arrive shortly and if there are persistent matchmaking problems, we will likely see additional patches in the coming days.

Another update on HELLDIVERS 2 from Game Director Mikael Eriksson: pic.twitter.com/IqvVb7efVf — Arrowhead Game Studios (@ArrowheadGS) February 8, 2024

Thankfully, this issue should be a relatively short-lived problem for the game, which has been rocketing up the Steam charts since its launch on February 8, 2024. It has now surpassed God of War and become PlayStation Studios‘ biggest-ever PC launch – which is impressive for a franchise that hasn’t seen a new entry in nine years.

Reception to the game beyond these matchmaking issues has been positive though, with the majority of Steam reviews praising the gameplay and fun to be had shooting aliens and playing with your friends.