Here’s the ‘Moviedle’ answer and hints for today (July 19)

Moviedle has risen as a popular quiz game in the wake of the absolute behemoth that is Wordle. It borrows the basic principles, but adds a uniquely filmic twist. You see, instead of guessing a word, you’re trying to name a movie. Sounds easy enough, right? Well, there’s quite an important wrinkle to consider.
You’ll only have one second of movie footage to work with on your first guess. That’s right, the whole film, from beginning to end, flashing on screen. Don’t worry if this sounds daunting, it totally is. You’ll get six tries before you fail, with each subsequent attempt slowing things down slightly for you.
To help you move your way closer to the right answer, we’ve included three clues on his page. These will give you some hints as to today’s Moviedle answer. If you still can’t work it out, you’ll also find the today’s Moviedle answer as well.
Moviedle hints for July 19
If you’re struggling with today’s Moviedle answer, fret not! Here are three clues to get you closer to the answer.
- Released in 2018
- Directed by Boots Riley
- Stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Steven Yuen
Moviedle. Credit:Moviedle.
Moviedle answer today (July 19)
So here it is, the Moviedle answer for today. This one is an American surrealist black comedy film. The Moviedle answer for today is Sorry To Bother You.
Moviedle answer archive
To help give you an idea as to the kinds of movies that can be used as answers in Moviedle, you’ll find an archive of previous answers below. As new puzzles come out, we’ll update this list.
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Room
- Requiem for a Dream
- Pitch Perfect
- Paranormal Activity
- Miss Congeniality
- Midsommar
- Meet The Fockers
- Luca
- Last Night In Soho
- Iron Man 2
- Into The Wild
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- The Witch
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Cruella
- Hot Fuzz
- Carol
- Kung Fu Panda
- Lion
- Mystic River
- Looper
- Brother Bear
- Malcom X
- Palm Springs
- Life Of Pi
- Jennifer’s Body
- Coraline
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Clerks
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Collateral
- Brave
- Booksmart
- X-Men
- Up
- The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
- The Matrix Reloaded
- A Quiet Place Part II
- 500 Days Of Summer
- The Dark Knight Rises
- The Hateful Eight
- The French Dispatch
- The Cabin In The Woods
- The Amazing Spiderman
- Soul
- Love Actually
- Lost In Translation
- Inglorious Basterds
- Frances Ha
- Finding Nemo
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
- Birds Of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
- Big Fish
- Avengers: Age Of Ultron
- 22 Jump Street
- Signs
- Ocean’s Eight
- Drive
- Vice
- Hereditary
- The King Of Staten Island
- Licorice Pizza
- King Richard
- Uncut Gems
- Ex Machina
- Barbarian
- 13 Going On 30
- Marley & Me
- Wreck It Ralph
- The Big Short
- Encanto
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Tenet
- American Psycho
- How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days
- The Power Of The Dog
- Trainwreck
- War of the Worlds
- American Pie
- The Irishman
- Pearl
- Don’t Look Up
- Emma
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Legally Blonde
- Bones and All
- Free Guy
- Green Book
- Pearl Harbor
- Hitch
- Snakes on a Plane
- Nightmare Alley
- National Treasure
- The Impossible
- Moulin Rouge!
- The Usual Suspects
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Smile
- Million Dollar Baby
- West Side Story
- Minari
- Bullet Train
- Rebecca
- There’s Something About Mary
- The Color Purple
- Creed
- Sweet Home Alabama
- Se7en
- The Menu
- Aquaman
- Gone with the Wind
- Garden State
- BlacKkKlansman
- Lincoln
- Holes
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Repulsion
- Clue
- Scary Movie
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Atonement
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Adventures of Robin Hood
- The Princess Diaries
- Bruce Almighty
- The Batman
- Where The Crawdads Sing
- Schindler’s List
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Friends With Benefits
- White Chicks
- Little Women
- Blonde
- The Favourite
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Minority Report
- Fantastic Four
- Mary Poppins
- Hustlers
- Selma
- The Fast and the Furious
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- The Best Man
- Eternals
- Spy Kids
- Ace Ventura Pet Detective
- 8 Mile
- Promising Young Woman
- Romeo + Juliet
- Bad Moms
- The Last Picture Show
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Eighth Grade
- Nope
- The Hate U Give
- Enchanted
- The Apartment
- Mid90s
- House Of Gucci
- Clueless
- Moonrise Kingdom
- No Country For Old Men
- Fresh
- Knocked Up
- Drive My Car
- A Streetcar Named Desire
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Planet Of The Apes
- To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
- Black Hawk Down
- Black Widow
- Jojo Rabbit
- Before Sunrise
- Inside Man
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding
- The Purge
- Troy
- The Blind Side
- Some Like It Hot
- Alien
- The Rock
- The Philadelphia Story
- Night At The Museum
- Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
- Double Indemnity
- Gremlins
- Wonder Woman
- The Best Years Of Our Lives
- The Martian
- Fight Club
- The Treasure Of The Sierra Madre
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- A Star Is Born
- Swingers
- Les Miserables
- 12 Angry Men
- The 39 Steps
- The Empire Strikes Back
- It Happened One Night
- It’s A Wonderful Life
- Elf
- Singin’ In The Rain
- Amélie
- Crazy, Stupid, Love
- Ted
- Lawrence Of Arabia
- On The Waterfront
- American Hustle
- The Truman Show
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- The Wolf Of Wall Street
- All About Eve
- Django Unchained
- The Big Sick
- Metropolis
- We’re the Millers
- Bridesmaids
- Sunset Boulevard
- The Godfather Part 2
- Horrible Bosses
- Skyfall
- Meet The Parents The Maltese Falcon
- The King’s Speech
- Sex and the City
- Gone Girl
- 21 Jump Street
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
- Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs
- Touch of Evil
- Sully
- I Am Legend
- A Clockwork Orange
- The Great Dictator
- Suicide Squad
- Magic Mike
- Straight Outta Compton
- This Is The End
- Moonlight
- Step Brothers
- Baby Driver
- Chinatown
- Roman Holiday
- The Town
- Shakespeare In Love
- Pineapple Express
- Girls Trip
- Do The Right Thing
- Shutter Island
- The Fault In Our Stars
- Sherlock Holmes
- Joker
- The Bride of Frankenstein
- City Lights
- Good Will Hunting
- No Time To Die
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
- Twilight
- King Kong
- The Third Man
- Marriage Story
- Notting Hill
- Wedding Crashers
- One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest
- The Grapes of Wrath
- Patton
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Da Vinci Code
- Brokeback Mountain
- Rear Window
- High Noon
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Happy Gilmore
- Black Swan
- Battleship Potemkin
- Man On Wire
- Bonnie and Clyde
- The Conjuring
- 50 First Dates
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Gravity
- Raging Bull
- The Bridge on the River Kwai
- Frankenstein
- Dune (2021)
- American Sniper
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Chicago
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Anatomy Of A Murder
- I’m The Shining
- Interstellar
- The Godfather
- Annie Hall
- Mr. Smith Goes To Washington
- Fargo
- There Will Be Blood
- Shane
- The Big Lebowski
- Bridget Jones’ Diary
- Walk The Line
- Memento
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Adam Project
- Doctor Strange
- Midnight Cowboy
- Saving Private Ryan
- Parasite
- Manchester By The Sea
- Man Of Steel
- Pinocchio
- The Great Gatsby
- The Shining
- Amadeus
- 2 Guns
- Nomadland
- Maleficent
- Ant-Man
- CODA
- Captain Phillips
- The Hangover
- The Social Network
- Pride And Prejudice
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- Toy Story
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day
- The Day The Earth Stood Still
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- White Heat
- 13 Hours
- Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
- Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
- Hidden Figures
- Back To The Future
- Sideways
- Argo
- La La Land
- Jurassic World
- Captain Marvel
- Pulp Fiction
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- 1917
- The Bourne Identity
- Psycho
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
- Jumanji – Welcome To The Jungle
- Seven Samurai
- Catch Me If You Can
- Independence Day
- Slumdog Millionaire
- Blade Runner
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- Titanic
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- The Silence Of The Lambs
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Apocalypse Now
- Arrival
