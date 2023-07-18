Here’s the ‘Moviedle’ answer and hints for today (July 19)

Moviedle has risen as a popular quiz game in the wake of the absolute behemoth that is Wordle. It borrows the basic principles, but adds a uniquely filmic twist. You see, instead of guessing a word, you’re trying to name a movie. Sounds easy enough, right? Well, there’s quite an important wrinkle to consider.

You’ll only have one second of movie footage to work with on your first guess. That’s right, the whole film, from beginning to end, flashing on screen. Don’t worry if this sounds daunting, it totally is. You’ll get six tries before you fail, with each subsequent attempt slowing things down slightly for you.

To help you move your way closer to the right answer, we’ve included three clues on his page. These will give you some hints as to today’s Moviedle answer. If you still can’t work it out, you’ll also find the today’s Moviedle answer as well.

Moviedle hints for July 19

If you’re struggling with today’s Moviedle answer, fret not! Here are three clues to get you closer to the answer.

Released in 2018

Directed by Boots Riley

Stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Steven Yuen

Moviedle. Credit:Moviedle.

Moviedle answer today (July 19)

So here it is, the Moviedle answer for today. This one is an American surrealist black comedy film. The Moviedle answer for today is Sorry To Bother You.

Moviedle answer archive

To help give you an idea as to the kinds of movies that can be used as answers in Moviedle, you’ll find an archive of previous answers below. As new puzzles come out, we’ll update this list.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Room

Requiem for a Dream

Pitch Perfect

Paranormal Activity

Miss Congeniality

Midsommar

Meet The Fockers

Luca

Last Night In Soho

Iron Man 2

Into The Wild

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

The Witch

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Cruella

Hot Fuzz

Carol

Kung Fu Panda

Lion

Mystic River

Looper

Brother Bear

Malcom X

Palm Springs

Life Of Pi

Jennifer’s Body

Coraline

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Clerks

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Collateral

Brave

Booksmart

X-Men

Up

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

The Matrix Reloaded

A Quiet Place Part II

500 Days Of Summer

The Dark Knight Rises

The Hateful Eight

The French Dispatch

The Cabin In The Woods

The Amazing Spiderman

Soul

Love Actually

Lost In Translation

Inglorious Basterds

Frances Ha

Finding Nemo

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Birds Of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Big Fish

Avengers: Age Of Ultron

22 Jump Street

Signs

Ocean’s Eight

Drive

Vice

Hereditary

The King Of Staten Island

Licorice Pizza

King Richard

Uncut Gems

Ex Machina

Barbarian

13 Going On 30

Marley & Me

Wreck It Ralph

The Big Short

Encanto

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Tenet

American Psycho

How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days

The Power Of The Dog

Trainwreck

War of the Worlds

American Pie

The Irishman

Pearl

Don’t Look Up

Emma

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Legally Blonde

Bones and All

Free Guy

Green Book

Pearl Harbor

Hitch

Snakes on a Plane

Nightmare Alley

National Treasure

The Impossible

Moulin Rouge!

The Usual Suspects

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Smile

Million Dollar Baby

West Side Story

Minari

Bullet Train

Rebecca

There’s Something About Mary

The Color Purple

Creed

Sweet Home Alabama

Se7en

The Menu

Aquaman

Gone with the Wind

Garden State

BlacKkKlansman

Lincoln

Holes

All Quiet on the Western Front

Repulsion

Clue

Scary Movie

Memoirs of a Geisha

Atonement

Top Gun: Maverick

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Adventures of Robin Hood

The Princess Diaries

Bruce Almighty

The Batman

Where The Crawdads Sing

Schindler’s List

The Banshees of Inisherin

Friends With Benefits

White Chicks

Little Women

Blonde

The Favourite

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Minority Report

Fantastic Four

Mary Poppins

Hustlers

Selma

The Fast and the Furious

Pan’s Labyrinth

The Best Man

Eternals

Spy Kids

Ace Ventura Pet Detective

8 Mile

Promising Young Woman

Romeo + Juliet

Bad Moms

The Last Picture Show

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Eighth Grade

Nope

The Hate U Give

Enchanted

The Apartment

Mid90s

House Of Gucci

Clueless

Moonrise Kingdom

No Country For Old Men

Fresh

Knocked Up

Drive My Car

A Streetcar Named Desire

Don’t Worry Darling

Planet Of The Apes

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Black Hawk Down

Black Widow

Jojo Rabbit

Before Sunrise

Inside Man

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

The Purge

Troy

The Blind Side

Some Like It Hot

Alien

The Rock

The Philadelphia Story

Night At The Museum

Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Double Indemnity

Gremlins

Wonder Woman

The Best Years Of Our Lives

The Martian

Fight Club

The Treasure Of The Sierra Madre

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

A Star Is Born

Swingers

Les Miserables

12 Angry Men

The 39 Steps

The Empire Strikes Back

It Happened One Night

It’s A Wonderful Life

Elf

Singin’ In The Rain

Amélie

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Ted

Lawrence Of Arabia

On The Waterfront

American Hustle

The Truman Show

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

The Wolf Of Wall Street

All About Eve

Django Unchained

The Big Sick

Metropolis

We’re the Millers

Bridesmaids

Sunset Boulevard

The Godfather Part 2

Horrible Bosses

Skyfall

Meet The Parents The Maltese Falcon

The King’s Speech

Sex and the City

Gone Girl

21 Jump Street

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs

Touch of Evil

Sully

I Am Legend

A Clockwork Orange

The Great Dictator

Suicide Squad

Magic Mike

Straight Outta Compton

This Is The End

Moonlight

Step Brothers

Baby Driver

Chinatown

Roman Holiday

The Town

Shakespeare In Love

Pineapple Express

Girls Trip

Do The Right Thing

Shutter Island

The Fault In Our Stars

Sherlock Holmes

Joker

The Bride of Frankenstein

City Lights

Good Will Hunting

No Time To Die

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Twilight

King Kong

The Third Man

Marriage Story

Notting Hill

Wedding Crashers

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest

The Grapes of Wrath

Patton

The Shawshank Redemption

The Da Vinci Code

Brokeback Mountain

Rear Window

High Noon

The Pursuit of Happyness

Happy Gilmore

Black Swan

Battleship Potemkin

Man On Wire

Bonnie and Clyde

The Conjuring

50 First Dates

Bohemian Rhapsody

Gravity

Raging Bull

The Bridge on the River Kwai

Frankenstein

Dune (2021)

American Sniper

The Devil Wears Prada

Chicago

Rosemary’s Baby

Anatomy Of A Murder

I’m The Shining

Interstellar

The Godfather

Annie Hall

Mr. Smith Goes To Washington

Fargo

There Will Be Blood

Shane

The Big Lebowski

Bridget Jones’ Diary

Walk The Line

Memento

The Blair Witch Project

The Adam Project

Doctor Strange

Midnight Cowboy

Saving Private Ryan

Parasite

Manchester By The Sea

Man Of Steel

Pinocchio

The Great Gatsby

The Shining

Amadeus

2 Guns

Nomadland

Maleficent

Ant-Man

CODA

Captain Phillips

The Hangover

The Social Network

Pride And Prejudice

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Toy Story

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

The Day The Earth Stood Still

Mad Max: Fury Road

White Heat

13 Hours

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Hidden Figures

Back To The Future

Sideways

Argo

La La Land

Jurassic World

Captain Marvel

Pulp Fiction

The Royal Tenenbaums

1917

The Bourne Identity

Psycho

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

Jumanji – Welcome To The Jungle

Seven Samurai

Catch Me If You Can

Independence Day

Slumdog Millionaire

Blade Runner

2 Fast 2 Furious

Titanic

10 Cloverfield Lane

The Silence Of The Lambs

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Apocalypse Now

Arrival

That’s everything you need to know about the answer for today’s Moviedle. If you’re looking for more fun with puzzles, visit our pages on Wordle, Heardle, Globle and Framed. Each offers a slightly different guessing game twist!